Aureus Transitions To Medical Solutions: New Name, Same Great Service

OMAHA, Neb., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions is excited to announce that Aureus Medical Group is officially transitioning to the Medical Solutions brand. While the name is changing, the commitment to exceptional service, dedicated team, and top tier staffing solutions will remain the same.

For customers and healthcare professionals, the transition will be seamless. Trusted recruiters and account managers will remain key points of contact, ensuring no disruption in service. This change means expanded offerings, more opportunities, and an even stronger support system for clinicians and customers.

"We are excited to officially welcome Aureus Medical's talented team under the Medical Solutions brand," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions . "We have been working together already, but now we will be able to collaborate, communicate, and operate even more effectively and efficiently, benefiting everyone we serve."

This move follows the 2019 acquisition of C&A Industries , a pivotal moment for both companies, as Aureus was the largest affiliate of C&A Industries. Since the acquisition, Aureus and Medical Solutions have continued working together, building on their shared commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare staffing solutions.

Aureus has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing for decades. With a focus on nursing, allied health, and advanced practice staffing solutions, Aureus serves the medical staffing needs of healthcare facilities in all 50 states. The company offers a nationwide network of healthcare professionals, including nursing, therapy, medical laboratory, imaging, oncology, cardiopulmonary, and neurodiagnostic positions.

By joining forces under the Medical Solutions brand, the team at Aureus will continue to build on its legacy and provide even more resources and opportunities to healthcare professionals.

This strategic move will help drive more efficiently, stronger process and technological integrations, and a more streamlined experience for clinicians. At the same time, Medical Solutions continues to create even more opportunities for healthcare professionals, delivering reliable, high-quality service to healthcare organizations, and ultimately enhancing patient care nationwide.

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest and most trusted healthcare workforce solutions companies, offering consulting services, workforce technology, recruiting, and staffing. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, local contract, virtual care, PRN, and domestic and international direct hire. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit .

