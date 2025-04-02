Myocardial Infarction Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Major Players - Pfizer, BMS, Astrazeneca, Merck Kgaa., Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Genentech, Amgen, Regeneron, Takeda
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Exploring the Disease - Background and Key Insights
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Risk Factors
5.3 Pathophysiology
5.4 Diagnosis
5.5 Biomarkers
5.5.1 Biomarkers Originated from Myocardial Tissues
5.5.2 Biomarkers Induced by MI Incidence
5.5.3 Biomarkers Preexisted Before MI Occurred
5.6 Understanding Prior Myocardial Infarction - Definition and Overview
5.6.1 Recurrent MI
5.6.2 Reinfarction
5.6.3 Peri-procedural MI
5.7 Myocardial Infarction - WHO Criteria and Definition
5.7.1 Understanding MI in Category A: Definition and Diagnostic Standards
5.7.2 Category B definition and diagnostic criteria of MI if the requirements for diagnostic tests in Category A (above) Have Not Been Met
5.7.3 Understanding Probable MI in Category C: Definition and Diagnostic Standards
5.7.4 Fourth Universal Definition of Myocardial Infarction: Overview and Key Concepts
6. Comprehensive Treatment and Management
6.1 Antiplatelet agents
6.2 Anticoagulant agents
7. Practical Guidelines and Recommendations for Myocardial Infarction Care
7.1 AHA/ACC/HFSA Guideline for the Management of Heart Failure: Executive Summary: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines: 2022
7.2 NICE Guidelines for Acute coronary syndromes: 2020
7.3 ESC Guidelines for the Management of Acute Myocardial Infarction in Patients Presenting with ST-Segment Elevation: 2017
7.4 Evidenced-based Recommendations from the Guidelines
7.5 ACCF/AHA Guideline for the Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
8. Global Myocardial Infarction Market
9. Market Share
9.1 Drug Class
9.2 Distribution Channel
9.3 Country
10. Drug Class
10.1 Antiplatelet Agents
10.2 Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors
10.3 Antithrombotic Agents
10.4 Beta-adrenergic Blockers
10.5 Vasodilators
10.6 Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
10.7 Angiotensin-receptor Blockers
10.8 Analgesics
10.9 Thrombolytics
11. Distribution Channel
11.1 Hospitals
11.2 Hospital Pharmacies
11.3 Drug Stores
11.4 Online Drug Stores
12. Country
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.2 Canada
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 United Kingdom
12.2.6 Belgium
12.2.7 Netherlands
12.2.8 Turkey
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 South Korea
12.3.6 Thailand
12.3.7 Malaysia
12.3.8 Indonesia
12.3.9 New Zealand
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.3 Argentina
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 South Africa
12.5.2 Saudi Arabia
12.5.3 UAE
13. Porter's Five Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Rivalry
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threat
15. Analysis of Marketed Therapies
15.1 Key Players
15.2 INSPRA (eplerenone): Pfizer
15.2.1 Description of Drug
15.2.2 Regulatory milestones
15.2.3 Safety and efficacy
15.3 PLAVIX (clopidogrel bisulfate): Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb
15.3.1 Description of Drug
15.3.2 Regulatory milestones
15.3.3 Safety and efficacy
15.4 BRILINTA (ticagrelor): AstraZeneca
15.4.1 Description of Drug
15.4.2 Regulatory milestones
15.4.3 Safety and efficacy
15.5 ZONTIVITY (vorapaxar): Merck
15.5.1 Description of Drug
15.5.2 Regulatory milestones
15.5.3 Safety and efficacy
15.6 EFFIENT/EFIENT (prasugrel): Daiichi Sankyo/Eli Lilly and Company
15.6.1 Description of Drug
15.6.2 Regulatory milestones
15.6.3 Safety and efficacy
15.7 ATACAND (candesartan): AstraZeneca/Takeda
15.7.1 Description of Drug
15.7.2 Regulatory milestones
15.7.3 Safety and efficacy
15.8 DIOVAN (valsartan): Novartis
15.8.1 Description of Drug
15.8.2 Regulatory milestones
15.8.3 Safety and efficacy
15.9 TNKASE (tenecteplase): Genentech
15.9.1 Description of Drug
15.9.2 Regulatory milestones
15.9.3 Safety and efficacy
15.10 REPATHA (evolocumab): Amgen
15.10.1 Description of Drug
15.10.2 Regulatory milestones
15.10.3 Safety and efficacy
15.11 PRALUENT (alirocumab): Regeneron/Sanofi
15.11.1 Description of Drug
15.11.2 Regulatory milestones
15.11.3 Safety and efficacy
16. Analysis of Emerging Therapies
16.1 Key Players
16.2 FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca
16.2.1 Description of Drug
16.2.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.2.3 Safety and efficacy
16.3 JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company
16.3.1 Description of Drug
16.3.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.3.3 Safety and efficacy
16.4 Pelacarsen (TQJ230): Novartis
16.4.1 Description of Drug
16.4.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.4.3 Safety and efficacy
16.5 Olpasiran: Amgen
16.5.1 Description of Drug
16.5.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.5.3 Safety and efficacy
16.6 Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
16.6.1 Description of Drug
16.6.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.6.3 Safety and efficacy
16.7 FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals
16.7.1 Description of Drug
16.7.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.7.3 Safety and efficacy
16.8 CSL112: CSL Behring
16.8.1 Description of Drug
16.8.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.8.3 Safety and efficacy
16.9 IMT-358: Immediate Therapeutics
16.9.1 Description of Drug
16.9.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.9.3 Safety and efficacy
16.10 CL2020: Mitsubishi Chemical Group
16.10.1 Description of Drug
16.10.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.10.3 Safety and efficacy
16.11 MEDI6570: AstraZeneca
16.11.1 Description of Drug
16.11.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.11.3 Safety and efficacy
16.12 KAND567: Kancera
16.12.1 Description of Drug
16.12.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.12.3 Safety and efficacy
16.13 Asundexian: Bayer
16.13.1 Description of Drug
16.13.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.13.3 Safety and efficacy
16.14 Dutogliptin: Recardio
16.14.1 Description of Drug
16.14.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.14.3 Safety and efficacy
16.15 MPC-25-IC: Mesoblast
16.15.1 Description of Drug
16.15.2 Clinical Research & Development
16.15.3 Safety and efficacy
17. Regulations and Reimbursement
17.1 PRALUENT (alirocumab)
17.2 INSPRA (eplerenone)
17.3 BRILINTA (ticagrelor)
17.4 REPATHA (evolocumab)
17.5 DIOVAN (valsartan)
17.6 ZONTIVITY (vorapaxar)
17.7 TNKase (tenecteplase)
17.8 Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 inhibitors (PCSK9i)
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb AstraZeneca Merck Daiichi Sankyo Eli Lilly and Company Takeda Novartis Genentech Amgen Regeneron/Sanofi Boehringer Ingelheim Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Faraday Pharmaceuticals CSL Behring Immediate Therapeutics Mitsubishi Chemical Group Kancera Bayer Recardio Mesoblast
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Myocardial Infarction Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment