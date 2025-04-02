Myocardial Infarction Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Major Players - Pfizer, BMS, Astrazeneca, Merck Kgaa., Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Genentech, Amgen, Regeneron, Takeda

Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myocardial Infarction Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Myocardial Infarction market is expected to reach US$ 3.64 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.14 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.08% from 2025 to 2033

The market for myocardial infarction is mostly being driven by the rising incidence of coronary artery disorders, which cause plaque to accumulate on the inner walls of the arteries and decrease blood supply to the heart muscle. Furthermore, another important element driving increase is the increasing incidence of several risk factors that are linked to it, including as smoking, excessive alcohol use, high cholesterol, and a lack of physical activity.



Improved access to healthcare, lifestyle modifications, and heightened knowledge of cardiovascular health are further factors driving the industry's expansion. Myocardial infarctions are becoming more common due to risk factors like stress, smoking, poor diet, and physical inactivity, thus early detection and prevention are essential. The market is expanding because to advancements in pharmacological treatments, minimally invasive procedures, and diagnostic equipment that improve patient outcomes. Furthermore, chances for growth are being created by the emphasis on post-heart attack care, rehabilitation programs, and tailored medicine. But issues like exorbitant treatment prices and unequal access to healthcare still exist, especially in underdeveloped nations.

Primary endpoint findings from the open-label roll-in cohort of the CardiAMP cell treatment in chronic myocardial ischemia trial were published by BioCardia in May 2024. At the primary six-month follow-up endpoint, the open-label roll-in cohort of patients with refractory angina and chronic myocardial ischemia demonstrated an 82% decrease in angina episodes and an average increase in exercise tolerance of 107 seconds when compared to before starting the trial medication. Increased (better) exercise tolerance and a notable decrease in angina were signs that all of the patients responded well to treatment.

Growth Drivers for the Myocardial Infarction Market

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The market for associated therapies and diagnostics is significantly driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, especially myocardial infarction. The incidence of heart disease keeps rising as the world's population ages and lifestyle factors including smoking, poor food, lack of physical activity, and high levels of stress grow more common. The rise in cardiovascular diseases is driving up demand for both treatment alternatives like drugs, stents, and surgery, as well as diagnostic tools like biomarkers and sophisticated imaging methods.

Myocardial infarction has become a major focus for healthcare systems due to the need for preventive care, early identification, and efficient therapies. This has fueled advancements in medical technology and medications. Improving patient outcomes and lessening the strain on healthcare systems around the world depend on addressing these increasing rates.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

The early identification and precise diagnosis of myocardial infarction are being greatly improved by advances in diagnostic technologies, which immediately improves treatment results. More accurate heart activity monitoring is made possible by innovations like improved electrocardiograms (ECGs), which speed up the identification of cardiac abnormalities. Furthermore, coronary angiography is now an essential tool for identifying coronary artery blockages, which enables prompt therapies like stent implantation or angioplasty.

More rapid and precise diagnosis of MI is also made possible by the development of cardiac biomarkers, which recognize particular proteins released during a heart attack. The MI market is growing as a result of these technologies, which not only make it easier to identify myocardial infarction early but also increase patient treatment, improving recovery, lowering complications, and improving prognosis.

Government Initiatives and Programs

The market is expanding as a result of the active measures being taken by governments and health organizations around the world to address the growing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, such as myocardial infarction. In addition to encouraging healthy lifestyles and early identification of heart diseases, these initiatives seek to increase public awareness of heart health.

Public health campaigns aimed at lowering risk factors including smoking, eating poorly, and not exercising are examples of preventive programs that are growing in popularity. In order to guarantee that patients with heart disease receive prompt interventions, governments are also expanding access to healthcare services and treatment alternatives. These programs are crucial in lowering the incidence of MI and bolstering the market for myocardial infarctions as a whole by financing research, giving treatment subsidies, and enhancing access to diagnostics and treatments.

Challenges in the Myocardial Infarction Market

Lack of Healthcare Access in Developing Regions

A major obstacle to the prompt diagnosis and treatment of myocardial infarction (MI) in many developing nations is the lack of access to medical facilities, diagnostic equipment, and qualified personnel. Remote and rural locations frequently lack the infrastructure needed to support sophisticated diagnostic tools like coronary angiography and ECGs, which are crucial for early heart attack detection.

Furthermore, a lack of qualified cardiologists and other medical professionals postpones appropriate treatment, which worsens patient outcomes and raises mortality rates. The problem is made worse by the delay in delivering life-saving procedures like angioplasty or medications that dissolve clots. The effectiveness of myocardial infarction care is hampered by these impediments to healthcare access, which also emphasize the need for better infrastructure and healthcare delivery systems in these areas.

Side Effects and Drug Resistance

Treating myocardial infarction (MI) presents major hurdles due to side effects and treatment resistance. For example, some patients may experience allergic reactions or gastrointestinal bleeding as a result of antiplatelet medications, which are frequently used to prevent blood clots following a heart attack. Furthermore, some people may not respond well to these medications because of genetic variables, which could result in less-than-ideal results. This variation highlights the need for more individualized and customized treatment plans that modify medicines according to a patient's genetic profile, medical background, and particular risk factors. A crucial area for future advancement in cardiovascular care, customized medicine has the potential to improve overall patient outcomes, decrease side effects, and increase the efficacy of MI treatments.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Development, Revenue Analysis



Pfizer

Sanofi-Aventis/Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Merck

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly and Company

Takeda

Novartis

Genentech

Amgen

Regeneron/Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Faraday Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

Immediate Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Kancera

Bayer

Recardio Mesoblast

