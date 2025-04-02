Virtual Reality In Retail Market To Hit USD 26.28 Billion By 2032, Driven By Demand For Immersive Shopping And VR Advancements | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Virtual Reality in Retail Market is growing with demand for immersive shopping experiences, driven by advancements in AI, AR/VR, and personalized customer engagement solutions. Austin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Reality in Retail Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Virtual Reality in Retail Market Size was valued at USD 3.33 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 26.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Virtual Reality is transforming retail by enhancing shopping experiences with immersive showrooms, AI-driven assistants, and interactive product visualization. The Virtual Reality in Retail Market is transforming consumer-brand interactions by enabling immersive shopping experiences, with retailers leveraging VR for virtual showrooms, product visualization, and personalized shopping to enhance engagement and reduce return rates. Key drivers include the rising demand for interactive shopping, AI-driven assistants, haptic feedback, and 360-degree product views, particularly in fashion, home décor, and automotive retail. E-commerce giants and brick-and-mortar stores are investing in VR to bridge the gap between online and in-store shopping, fueled by declining VR costs, growing internet penetration, and advancements in 5G networks. Additionally, sustainability concerns are pushing retailers toward virtual storefronts. While challenges like high costs and limited awareness remain, major brands are embracing VR to meet evolving consumer expectations, shaping a hybrid retail future that blends physical and digital experiences for more seamless, engaging, and efficient shopping. Get a Sample Report of Virtual Reality in Retail Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Visualise Creative Ltd. (VR Retail Experiences, 360-Degree Product Visualizations)

VREI (Virtual Showrooms, VR Product Demos)

Panedia Pty Ltd (Virtual Store Tours, 360-Degree Retail Training Modules)

Fieback Medien (Interactive VR Catalogs, Virtual Retail Environments)

FireBirdVR (GuruVR, SaarthiVR)

FXGear Inc . (FXMirror Virtual Fitting Solution, FXMakeup Virtual Try-On)

Koncept VR (VR Product Launches, Virtual Retail Installations)

Matterport, Inc. (Matterport 3D Capture Platform, Virtual Retail Space Tours)

Subvrsive, Inc. (Immersive Retail Campaigns, VR Brand Experiences)

VIAR (VR Training Simulations, Interactive VR Presentations)

WeMakeVR (Virtual Shopping Experiences, VR Product Demonstrations) Scapic Innovations Pvt. Ltd . (AR/VR E-commerce Solutions, Virtual Try-On Experiences). Virtual Reality in Retail Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.2% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Device (Head Mounted Devices, Gesture Tracking Device, Projectors & Display Wall)

. By Application (Information Systems, Advertising & Marketing, Try-on Solutions, Planning & Designing)

. By Vertical (Food & Beverage, Home Products, Clothing, Consumer Electronics) Key Drivers . Growing Adoption of Immersive Shopping Experiences Drives the Virtual Reality in Retail Market Growth.

. Rising Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Virtual Reality Presents a Lucrative Opportunity for Virtual Reality in Retail Market.

Virtual Reality in Retail Market: Key Trends and Growth by Device, Application, and Vertical

By Device

The Head-Mounted Devices (HMDs) segment led the market with a 62% revenue share in 2023, attributed to the increasing preference for immersive shopping experiences. Retailers for 360-degree product visualization, virtual store navigation, and digital try-ons use VR headsets and smart glasses. Improvements in lightweight, high-resolution, wireless headsets and a wider rollout of 5G, as well as cloud-based VR, are driving up adoption.

The Gesture Tracking Device (GTD) segment is set to grow at a 27.39% CAGR, by demand for immersive experiences for brands, virtual showcases of products, and interactive ads. VR pop-up stores, 360-degree ads, and AI-driven personalization enable retailers to engage consumers, while eye-tracking and behavioral analytics improve ad strategies.

By Application

The Planning & Designing segment dominated the Virtual Reality in Retail Market with a 31% revenue share in 2023, driven by the growing use of VR for store layouts, product placements, and interior design simulations. By creating realistic 3D prototypes, retailers can optimize store layouts before implementation, reducing costs and inefficiencies. Collaborative VR environments further enhance remote teamwork in store design.

The Advertising & Marketing segment is set to grow at a 27.3% CAGR, driven by demand for immersive experiences for brands, virtual showcases of products, and interactive ads. VR pop-up stores, 360-degree ads, and AI-driven personalization enable retailers to engage consumers, while eye-tracking and behavioral analytics improve ad strategies.

By Vertical

The Food & Beverage (F&B) segment led the Virtual Reality in Retail Market with a 36% revenue share in 2023, driven by VR-powered virtual dining, digital food ordering simulations, and immersive brand storytelling. Restaurants and supermarkets use VR for virtual tastings, 3D menus, and interactive farm-to-table experiences, while fast-food chains implement VR training for staff efficiency.

The Clothing segment is set to grow at a 28.0% CAGR driven by the need for virtual try-ons, 3D visualization of garments, and AI-based VR fitting rooms. Smart body scanning, gesture-controlled shopping, and metaverse-based fashion stores are shaking up the digital experience.

VR's Impact on Retail: North America's Dominance and Europe's Rapid Growth

North America dominated the Virtual Reality in Retail Market with a 32% share in 2023, driven by high consumer adoption, technological advancements, and significant investments in immersive retail solutions. Leading VR providers and major retailers leverage 5G, cloud-based VR, and AI-powered virtual try-ons to enhance shopping experiences, with U.S. luxury fashion and home improvement brands deploying VR showrooms.

Europe is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.5%, fueled by VR adoption in fashion, automotive, and home décor. European retailers invest in virtual fitting rooms, AR-VR shopping, and sustainability-focused VR tools, redefining immersive retail experiences.

Recent Development



​On March 22, 2025, H&M announced the launch of its latest augmented reality (AR) fashion experience, allowing customers to virtually try on outfits using their smartphones. This initiative aims to enhance online shopping by providing immersive and personalized experiences. On August 7, 2024, the DQI Bureau reported that AR/VR and AI are reshaping retail, with 86% of buyers willing to pay more for a great customer experience. As gamified social experiences rise, brands face challenges in imaging and content expertise to drive engagement.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Investment & Funding Trends, 2023

5.2 Cost Analysis, 2023

5.3 Customer Retention & Engagement Metrics, 2023

5.4 Sustainability Impact

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Virtual Reality in Retail Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Virtual Reality in Retail Market Segmentation, by Device

9. Virtual Reality in Retail Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Virtual Reality in Retail Market Segmentation, by Vertical

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

