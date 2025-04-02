CDM Smith Experts To Spearhead Lead Service Line Replacement Workshop At ACE25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sandy Kutzing and Claire Baldwin are among the distinguished experts hosting an upcoming workshop at the American Water Works Association's annual conference, which will provide executive leaders and decision makers with the tools to plan for uncertainty and build resilient compliance and removal programs.

Denver, Co., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As water utilities across the country navigate the complexities of lead service line replacement (LSLR) programs, an upcoming workshop at the American Water Works Association's (AWWA) ACE25 conference will provide executive leaders and decision makers with the tools to plan for uncertainty and build resilient programs. CDM Smith experts Sandy Kutzing and Claire Baldwin are among the distinguished industry leaders who will help guide the discussion. Registration is currently open for this session, PCW05.

The pre-conference workshop, Scenario Planning for Lead Service Line Replacement Programs , will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM in Denver, Colorado. This full-day, interactive session is designed to help utilities address regulatory changes, funding fluctuations, and public engagement challenges through expert-led scenario planning exercises and hands-on problem-solving.

With the new administration bringing uncertainty to the future of the EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), utilities must navigate evolving regulations and fluctuating funding while continuing to provide safe drinking water for their communities.

Regulatory and funding shifts – How evolving LSLR requirements impact program strategy

Budgeting with unknowns – Methods for prioritizing limited resources and maximizing funding

Public engagement – Best practices for communicating program goals and uncertainties Strategic planning – Scenario planning techniques to future-proof replacement efforts

Sandy Kutzing, PE, PMP, CDM Smith – A leader in LCR compliance and LSLR program strategy

Dr. Claire Baldwin, PhD, CDM Smith – A specialist in stakeholder engagement and conflict resolution

William Elledge, PE, Assoc. DBIA, DC Water – A strategic planning expert in water and sewer infrastructure Rebecca Slabaugh, PE, Arcadis – A regulatory compliance and infrastructure resilience specialist

This interactive session is targeted at executive leaders and decision-makers, and will equip them with the tools to navigate uncertainty and build a resilient, forward-thinking LSLR strategy. Attendees will work in small groups to apply scenario planning strategies to real-world LSLR challenges and leave with an actionable plan to implement at their utilities. Workshops are an additional fee, and seating is limited, so interested professionals are encouraged to register early.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

