2025-04-02 09:46:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 11 April 2025 is Šiaulių Bankas AB ex-dividend date.

The shares acquired on Nasdaq Baltic by transactions concluded from this day onward will not grant a right to receive dividends allocated by the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting held on 31 March 2025.


Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...



