Brightview Senior Living Lands On Fortune Media And Great Place To Work® 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For® List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 100 Best Companies to Work For® list honors companies that build a high-trust workplace environment, measured through Great Place To Work's proprietary survey platform . Confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S. is matched against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that comprise the Trust IndexTM Survey are honored with placement on the list.

"Brightview is successful because our incredible associates bring their passion and dedication to work every day. Long before we grew to nearly 50 communities, we recognized that to be a great place to live for our residents, we had to first prioritize employee engagement and wellness. Together, with our residents and their families, we continue to achieve amazing things," said Brightview Senior Living President and CEO Doug Dollenberg, Jr. "This honor celebrates the work of every one of our 6,000-plus associates and reinforces the benefits of Brightview's associate-focused culture. We are thrilled to celebrate this significant achievement, which is not only a milestone for Brightview but also a positive reflection on the senior living industry as a whole. Senior living remains strong, and our work is vital-this accolade reinforces that."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List is highly competitive. Companies are only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work CertifiedTM organization with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across job level, business unit, race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity. Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation.

"Leaders are the reason a business succeeds or fails," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "In the more than 30 years we've studied the workplace, our data proves that how you treat people shows up in your financial performance. When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization. Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion, and resilience."

Brightview is honored to have received numerous accolades celebrating its company culture. The senior living company has been recognized as the No. 1 Best Workplace in Aging Services for four consecutive years by Great Place to Work and Fortune. It also earned a spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2021 and 2023. Brightview communities have also been honored on U.S. News and World Report's Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, and Best Memory Care lists since 2023.

To learn more about Brightview, explore meaningful career opportunities and find a community , visit BrightviewSeniorLiving.

About Brightview Senior Living: Brightview Senior Living builds, owns, and operates award-winning vibrant senior living communities in eight states along the East Coast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. We offer senior Independent Living, Assisted Living, Enhanced Care, and Wellspring Village®, a specialized neighborhood for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Each of our Brightview Senior Living communities focuses on five elements of wellness which we call SPICE. Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Cultural, and Emotional. Our amenities and programs encourage active senior living communities and development in these areas, keeping residents active and healthy.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place to Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million U.S. employees. Of those, over 670,000 responses were received from employees at eligible companies, and this list is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work CertifiedTM with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology .

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place to Work Trust IndexTM survey . To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune .

SOURCE Brightview Senior Living