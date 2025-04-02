Camille Castro

PBGC Attorney Camille Castro Joins The Wagner Law Group's Washington D.C. Office

- Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing DirectorBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation's leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Camille Castro has joined the firm's Washington, D.C. office as Of Counsel.“We are delighted to welcome Camille to our firm. The extensive experience that she brings with her from the PBGC will be of tremendous value to our practice,” says Ms. Wagner.With over a decade of experience in pension and employee benefits law, Ms. Castro brings a wealth of experience in matters related to ERISA and pension plans. Her career at PBGC has provided Ms. Castro with a unique understanding of federal pension insurance programs and the intricacies of government regulations that impact plan sponsors, fiduciaries, and participants.In her role at the PBGC's Office of the Advocate, Ms. Castro served as a liaison between participants, plan sponsors and the PBGC. She assisted plan sponsors in resolving disputes with the agency involving distress terminations, post-termination negotiations, PBGC premiums, standard terminations, and other issues arising under Title IV of ERISA. She also advised participants with benefit entitlement claims, questions about PBGC's policies and procedures, and other complex benefits administration questions. Ms. Castro created the PBGC Office of the Advocate's Pension Plan Tracing Service, designed to assist participants with historical pension plan research and related benefit claims. She also served as technical point of contact for a study commissioned by the Advocate on pension plan de-risking.Ms. Castro is a frequent presenter at employee benefits conferences, including the American Academy of Actuaries Annual Meeting, the Pension Counseling & Information Program National Conference, as well as the International Pension & Employee Benefits Lawyers Association (IPEBLA) Biennial Conference where she also served in 2024 as Vice-Chair of the Conference Organizing Committee. Ms. Castro earned an LL.M in Taxation with a Certificate in Employee Benefits Law from Georgetown University Law Center, a J.D. from Syracuse University School of Law, and a B.A. from Boston College. She is admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia and New York.The Wagner Law GroupEstablished in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation's preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 47 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries.The firm's attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

Ari Sonneberg

The Wagner Law Group

+1 617-532-8090

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.