MNS Issues Fresh Statement Challenging Makers Of Fawad Khan-Starrer 'Abir Gulal'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Abir Gulaal', which stars Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is currently in the eye of a storm as the regional political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has now challenged the makers of the film to release.

The bone of contention in the matter is Fawad Khan, as MNS has said that this casting goes against the agreement that was put in action after a meeting of the producers' guild and CM Devendra Fadnavis, and their party president Raj Thackeray back in 2016.

Ameya Khopkar, the head of the chitrapat wing of MNS, spoke with the media, and said that they would not let the movie release in theatres.

He said,“We have been protesting against this film, against Pakistani artists and Pakistani films. And we will continue to do so. No film will be released here featuring Pakistani artists. And there is no need to release it. I just want to say, show the courage to release it. I challenge you to release it. In 2016, we had a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Raj Thackeray was also there”.

He further mentioned,“Some of the producer's associations were also there. That's when we decided to release the film that was made earlier. After that, no Pakistani film or film about Pakistani artists would be made here. The producer's association had written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. Now, I challenge the makers of 'Abir Gulaal' to release the film here in Maharashtra”.

He was referring to the 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', directed by Karan Johar. MNS in the state was up in arms against the release of the film in the state after tensions flared between India and Pakistan following the Uri terror attack on the Indian armed forces.