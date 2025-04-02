Pilot Photonics Offers C-Band And O-Band Nano-Itla For Pluggable Transceivers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Photonics, an innovator in photonic integrated circuits and advanced laser sources, today announced the availability of its nano Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly (nano-iTLA).
The nano-iTLA module is based on the world's fastest switching, low linewidth tunable laser technology and offers cutting-edge performance in an MSA compliant miniaturized footprint for pluggable transceiver integration.
"Our tunable laser supports everything from set-and-forget operation to fast optical switching of high data rate coherent channels in the C- and O-band," said Damian McGillivary, Director of Sales at Pilot Photonics. "We're delighted to support our customers as they address strong demand for datacentre interconnect and edge connectivity."
Sampling of the nano-iTLA module is underway, with general availability expected in Q4 2025.
The Pilot Photonics team will be on Booth #5007 at this week's OFC Exhibition in San Francisco where they will showcase the nano-iTLA along with other products, including their O-band laser arrays and integrated comb lasers.
Notes to Editors
About Pilot Photonics
Pilot Photonics is a leading innovator in tunable and multi-wavelength laser technology for high-speed optical communications. Its patented comb laser solutions enable dense, energy-efficient interconnects for AI datacentres, telecom networks, and space systems. Founded by pioneers in optical comb technology, the company is driving the transition to the Everything over OpticalTM era.
Website:
LinkedIn:
Logo:
SOURCE Pilot PhotonicsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment