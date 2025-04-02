Fazoli’S Offers Unbeatable Value With $3.99 Pasta Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Italian Chain Offers Fan-Favorite Pastas for a Steal Through Sept. 7

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli's , America's favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., has a fresh new offer that underscores its commitment to value. Starting today, April 2, through Sept. 7, the chain is bringing the sauce with $3.99 fan-favorite pasta dishes at participating locations, including a small Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce and a small Fettuccine Alfredo.

Available for dine-in, drive-thru and online, the classic, handcrafted pasta meals are perfectly portioned, loaded with flavor and made with the freshest, highest quality ingredients. The piping hot deal also includes unlimited freshly baked signature breadsticks when dining in, the perfect combo to enjoy with family and friends.

“Value has been a key component of our brand since our inception, but, more importantly, value without sacrificing our commitment to serving our fans the highest quality of food,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli's .“This deal does just that-a family of four can dine-in with us and get four pasta dishes and unlimited breadsticks for $16 or a guest on-the-go can visit our drive-thru and pick-up dinner at an affordable price. No matter how our guests choose to dine with us, we are here to provide them with a superior guest experience, every time."

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and owns over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit .

