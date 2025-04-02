Guardian Fleet Services Expands Its Reach To TN With Acquisition Of West Nashville Wrecker & Dad's Towing Service

West Nashville Wrecker Service and Dad's Towing Service Heavy Duty Tow Trucks

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Fleet Services, the leading provider of towing , recovery, and specialized transportation services, proudly announces its acquisition of West Nashville Wrecker Service and its sister company, Dad's Towing Service . This strategic expansion marks Guardian Fleet Services' first entry into Tennessee, enhancing its ability to serve customers in the major Tennessee market and commercial customers who travel along the major trucking routes that pass through Nashville.

West Nashville Wrecker Service, located in Nashville and Clarksville, and Dad's Towing Service, located in Madison, have each been trusted names in the towing industry for over 20 years. Their teams of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art equipment have made them go-to choices for towing and recovery services in their areas.

With a combined fleet of 150 pieces of equipment, including rotators, power units, trailers, and specialized recovery tools, West Nashville Wrecker Service and Dad's Towing Service have built strong relationships with law enforcement, municipalities, and commercial clients. They are the only certified towing companies authorized to access the Nashville International Airport and have played a crucial role in supporting the city's rapid growth and infrastructure development. Their expertise extends to complex recoveries, including aircraft incidents and collapsed roadway recoveries-jobs that few others can handle.

Jim Mitchell, founder of Dad's Towing Service, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Since day one, my focus has been on growth, creating opportunities, and advancing education within the towing industry. I am incredibly proud of the training program we developed and the expertise we've built over the years. With Guardian Fleet Services, I am confident that our team and customers will be better supported than ever. Guardian shares our passion for education and excellence, and I know they will continue to elevate our service standards while providing the best possible solutions for our customers."

"West Nashville Wrecker Service and Dad's Towing Service exemplify the Guardian Fleet Services mentality of being the solution to our customers' needs," said Geoff Russell, CEO of Guardian Fleet Services. "Their reputation for reliability, quality service, and industry-leading education aligns perfectly with our mission. Their commitment to developing specialized training programs and continuously investing in their team's expertise makes them a natural fit for Guardian."

With this acquisition, Guardian Fleet Services reinforces its position as an industry leader, further expanding its network to provide unparalleled customer service and support throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and beyond.

