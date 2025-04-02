Hear2there Debuts Revolutionary Accessibility Tech For The Visually Impaired

Hear2There

Foresight Augmented Reality (FAR)

BVI person using the H2T app

Innovative app Hear2There gives users the freedom to explore spaces with confidence and independence

- David Furukawa, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Office (CXO)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Foresight Augmented Reality (FAR) , a leader in location-based technology, proudly launches Hear2There (H2T) , a spinoff company dedicated to transforming accessibility for the blind and visually impaired (BVI) , by providing enhanced information about their surroundings. H2T empowers users to navigate indoor and outdoor spaces with confidence using a smartphone app and advanced beacon technology.The H2T platform integrates Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), GPS, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to deliver precise, real-time guidance-bridging the gap where GPS alone falls short. Its flagship app, Hear2There, provides audio-based guidance and location-specific details, such as finding building entrances, restrooms, elevators, transit stations, taxis, and even reading virtual signage like restaurant menus or bus schedules.“We've spent years perfecting technology to help BVI people move through the world confidently,” said Chris Webb, CEO of FAR and President/CTO of H2T.“With H2T, that vision becomes reality.”David Furukawa, H2T Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of both FAR and H2T, brings a deeply personal perspective. Having lost his vision in his 20s, he's driven to champion inclusive tech.“Building something for us and by us is incredibly meaningful,” Furukawa said.“H2T restores the dignity of independence.”“H2T is more than an app-it's a bridge to smarter, more inclusive cities where everyone can thrive independently,” said Jacob George, CEO of H2T.“The company partners with municipalities, hospitality venues, schools, and hospitals to make this vision a reality.”

Kerry Krause

Hear2There

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.