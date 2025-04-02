Robotimize And Rehabotics Forge Strategic Alliance In Neurorehabilitation With Global Relaunch Of Mirrorhand Exoskeleton

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton – Under 800g, this advanced exoskeletal hand features an optimised metal design and biocompatible materials for comfort and enable intuitive, motion-sensing control of an affected hand.

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System's Control Box - Designed as compact and light-weight at less than 130 grams, enabling patients to no longer be restricted to rehabilitation centres.

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System's Exoskeletal Hand Holding a Pin

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System - Two Hands in Action

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System - Performing Hand Rehabilitation

Merging advanced robotics and clinical expertise to redefine neurorehabilitation and relaunch the HandVivanteTM MirrorHand system.

- Zen KOH, Scientific Advisory Board SINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group , a global leader in neurorehabilitation robotics, and Rehabotics Medical Technology Corporation, a pioneer in advanced clinical rehabilitation solutions, are delighted to announce a transformative strategic partnership. Formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), this alliance will accelerate innovation in neurorehabilitation technology and drive the worldwide relaunch of the co-branded HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System. An upcoming funding round will further support global expansion, enhanced research and development, rigorous clinical validation and product optimisation.A Unified Vision for Next-Generation NeurorehabilitationThis landmark collaboration combines Robotimize Group's expertise in AI-driven robotics and its extensive global market presence with the clinical acumen and digital rehabilitation proficiency of Rehabotics Medical Technology Corporation. Together, the organisations aim to redefine patient care through advanced robotic therapies that accelerate recovery, restore mobility and enhance the quality of life for individuals with neurological impairments.At the heart of this collaboration is the global relaunch of the co-branded HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System – a breakthrough device that enables patients to control an affected hand via motion-sensing technology from their healthy hand. Designed to support mirror therapy and bimanual rehabilitation, the system's precision engineering allows patients to manipulate objects as small as a screw, setting new benchmarks in clinical efficacy and accessibility.Synergising Innovation and Clinical Excellence - the strategic alliance leverages the complementary strengths of both partners:- Robotimize Group offers a robust portfolio of AI-powered rehabilitation devices, underpinned by advanced sensor-motor robotic technologies and a proven strategy for global expansion.- Rehabotics Medical Technology Corporation contributes deep clinical expertise, evidence-based digital solutions and an outstanding record in integrating rehabilitation technologies within healthcare systems.- Joint initiatives will focus on accelerating research and development, refining product pipelines and expanding into key international markets, all underpinned by the shared resources and specialised expertise of both organisations.Strategic Alliance Priorities - Innovation in Rehabilitation Robotics- Refinement of the HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System utilising advanced AI and real-time adaptive therapies.- Exploration of hybrid modalities that integrate robotics with traditional rehabilitation techniques.Global Market Expansion- Establishment of regional hubs in Southeast Asia, including a planned subsidiary in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2025, to complement existing operations in - Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.- Implementation of tailored strategies to address regional healthcare needs and forge partnerships with academic and clinical institutions.Rigorous Clinical Validation- Execution of multi-centre clinical trials to confirm safety, efficacy and compliance with international regulatory standards.Operational Excellence- Investment in talent acquisition, infrastructure modernisation and process optimisation to ensure scalable growth.HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System Relaunch Highlights- Advanced Motion-Sensing Gloves: Facilitate intuitive mirror therapy and bilateral training.- Ergonomic Design: A lightweight construction (under 800g) utilising biocompatible materials for extended therapeutic use.- Portability: A compact control unit (130g) paired with breathable sensor gloves (110g) enables treatment beyond traditional clinical settings.- Versatile Modes: Seamless transition between passive continuous motion and active bilateral exercises.The forthcoming funding round is expected to underpin several strategic initiatives, including accelerated research and development in sensor integration and AI-driven therapies, expansion into emerging international markets (particularly in Southeast Asia), enhanced clinical trials and regulatory compliance, and upgrades to infrastructure alongside comprehensive talent development programmes.Executive Leadership PerspectivesKerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, stated: "Our strategic partnership with Rehabotics Medical Technology Corporation merges technological innovation with clinical excellence. The relaunch of the co-branded HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System will accelerate our mission to make advanced rehabilitation therapies accessible worldwide."Charles Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of Rehabotics Medical Technology Corporation, added: "This partnership is not merely a commitment to advancing technology – it is about redefining patient care and recovery outcomes on a global scale, ensuring that innovative, accessible therapies are available to those in need."Zen Koh , President of IISART, CEO of MotusAcademy and Scientific Advisor to Robotimize Group, commented: "This alliance represents a pivotal leap in neurorehabilitation robotics. By uniting our strengths, we are well-positioned to deliver solutions that transform patient outcomes and reinforce our standing as global industry leaders."Building a Global FootprintSingapore will remain the central hub for innovation, with regional subsidiaries in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta facilitating agile market adaptation. Co-branded strategies will further enhance the visibility and adoption of the MirrorHand System, supported by strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and research institutions.This strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to delivering scalable, cost-effective rehabilitation solutions that reduce long-term healthcare burdens and improve societal well-being. By prioritising patient-centred design and collaborative innovation, the partners aim to set a new global standard in neurorehabilitation.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a global leader in AI-driven neurorehabilitation robotics, dedicated to developing personalised, data-led therapies that enhance patient outcomes worldwide.About Rehabotics Medical Technology CorporationRehabotics Medical Technology Corporation specialises in advanced clinical rehabilitation technologies, integrating digital innovation with evidence-based solutions to optimise patient recovery.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market dynamics, regulatory changes and the successful execution of strategic initiatives. The companies assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as new information becomes available.End of Release

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand Exoskeleton System

