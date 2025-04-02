MENAFN - PR Newswire) Award-winning team and leader honored for exceptional contributions to customer satisfaction and business growth

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel , a digital transformation and communications leader, has been recognized with two Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, marking its 12th consecutive year of recognition in this category.

This year, MetTel's achievements were recognized in the following categories:

MetTel Wins Multiple Stevie® Awards, Marking 12 Years of Customer Service Excellence

Continue Reading



MetTel's CX Order Desk team earned the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year award for its phenomenal service and ability to equip clients with the tools and technologies needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The team excels in managing large-scale projects. Their ability to manage complex global deployments and adapt to emerging technologies, such as Starlink, distinguishes them and highlights their impressive impact.

Hillary Evans, Manager of CX Account Management and Contact Center teams, was named Woman of the Year in Customer Service , recognizing her exceptional leadership and contributions. Rising from a front-line representative to leading large teams overseeing millions in revenue, Hillary has set a high standard for employee development, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction.

"We are incredibly proud and grateful to receive these Stevie Awards, which reflect our unwavering commitment to providing world class client experiences," said Bryan Phelps, Vice President, Client Experience Operations. "We are passionate about empowering our customers with the solutions and support they need to thrive, and this recognition validates our commitment to their success. It's an honor to be a team member of such a talented and customer-focused group."

The Stevie Awards recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design, deploy and manage tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. We digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel , follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED