Apiphani Appoints Industry Veteran Ed Funaro As Chief Revenue Officer

Funaro brings 35 years' experience managing technology practices at the world's leading consulting companies

BOSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiphani , a leading technology-enabled services company focused on helping businesses reduce the risks and effort associated with managing mission-critical applications, today announced the appointment of Ed Funaro as chief revenue officer. In this role, Funaro will lead apiphani's revenue growth in a rapidly expanding market.

Funaro has 35 years' experience managing technology practices at several of the world's leading consulting companies and was chief revenue officer at Cloud Sherpas, a cloud technology company he helped grow to $175 million in revenue in six years before being sold to Accenture.

"I am thrilled to join apiphani at this exciting juncture in its history," said Funaro. "I've been watching apiphani's amazing growth unfold over the past several years. I think it is perfectly positioned to deliver value to customers who seek to improve the security, performance, and resilience of their mission critical environments using technologies such as apiphani's AI-based Deep Automation. I am confident that I can help apiphani grow revenue and market share and help our customers do the same."

Apiphani helps businesses reimagine the way mission-critical workloads are managed. Using AI-based Deep AutomationTM technology, apiphani automates many of the mundane tasks of managing a complex IT environment, freeing people to focus on more value-added work. With services ranging from SAP managed services to managed data pipelines, application support, security management and more, apiphani meets the needs of large enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

"Our company is growing rapidly. We were ranked the 173rd fastest growing privately held company on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, and bringing Ed on board will help us continue this momentum," said apiphani CEO Justin Folkers. "Ed has an impressive track record of growing companies and delivering success through digital transformation, something our company, customers and partners will benefit from."

Funaro's leadership experience prior to joining apiphani includes the role of Principal Director at Accenture, leading Accenture North America's $1.2B Cloud-First Practice after Accenture acquired Cloud Sherpas. He has also held partner-level positions within technology practices at Capgemini, Ernst & Young, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and Greenwich Technology Partners. Additionally, as president, Funaro grew sales 38 percent in less than two years while at Computer Enterprises Inc. Most recently, Funaro served as president of Tquila Automation, a robotic process automation (RPA) start-up in which he was an angel investor and board member, and served as managing partner at Revenue Architects, a consulting company focused on strategies for achieving more accelerated, predictable and sustainable revenue growth.

About apiphani

Apiphani, a technology-enabled managed services provider, is reimagining the way organizations manage their mission-critical workloads. Apiphani helps unlock the hidden and under-utilized capabilities of customers' existing software investments, reduces technical debt, and deploys high-performance, highly resilient application estates that serve as the foundation for digital transformation and innovation. One of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., apiphani is at the vanguard of the movement to hyper automate IT operations. Apiphani's AI-based Deep AutomationTM technology automates many of the common tasks associated with managing a complex IT environment, freeing people to focus on more value-additive work. For more information, visit apiphani .

