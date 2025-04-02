Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Column Of Enemy Military Equipment In Novopavlivka Sector

Ukrainian Forces Destroy Column Of Enemy Military Equipment In Novopavlivka Sector


2025-04-02 09:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed a column of Russian military equipment.

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this report on Telegram , along with a video, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attempted to exploit poor weather conditions by deploying three infantry fighting vehicles with personnel and a group of motorcycles in an effort to break through Ukrainian lines.

“They failed to catch the defenders off guard. The convoy of vehicles was halted and destroyed, and the infantry was neutralized soon after,” the Armed Forces reported.

Read also: Russian army loses another 1,410 troops in Ukraine over past day

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector, specifically near the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, within the past 24 hours.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov, illustrative

MENAFN02042025000193011044ID1109382030

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search