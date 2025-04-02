Ukrainian Forces Destroy Column Of Enemy Military Equipment In Novopavlivka Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed a column of Russian military equipment.

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared this report on Telegram , along with a video, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attempted to exploit poor weather conditions by deploying three infantry fighting vehicles with personnel and a group of motorcycles in an effort to break through Ukrainian lines.

“They failed to catch the defenders off guard. The convoy of vehicles was halted and destroyed, and the infantry was neutralized soon after,” the Armed Forces reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector, specifically near the areas of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv, within the past 24 hours.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov, illustrative