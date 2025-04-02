Redecor Celebrates The Beauty Of Real Life With 'Real World Beauty' Collection

New Feature Helps Embrace the Perfect Imperfections That Make a House a Home

HELSINKI, Finland, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redecor , the leading realistic 3D design simulation game, announces the launch of its groundbreaking ' Real World Beauty ' collection-celebrating the authentic, lived-in charm of real homes. This update introduces authentic design elements that reflect everyday life, from coffee stains on wooden tables to sofas worn by pets and walls decorated with kids' doodles, bringing depth and realism to every digital creation.

From now through April 15, the 'Real World Beauty' collection is available for free to all Redecor players, inviting everyone to explore and embrace the beauty of imperfection. With this update, Redecor expands its reputation as the most realistic home design experience, challenging traditional ideas of "perfect" interiors. Users can incorporate materials and elements that reflect how we truly live-flaws and all – creating designs that feel like home.

The Reality of Home Living

Life happens in our homes, and studies show just how much our spaces are shaped by the people-and pets-who live in them:



Children and Creativity: A survey found that 50% of parents have dealt with drawings or paintings on their walls, and 45% have had furniture stained or ripped by their kids .

Pet Impact on Home Design: According to a recent Redecor survey , 48% of pet owners have had to discard a piece of furniture due to pet-related damage, and 42% have refrained from purchasing home decor because of their furry friends.

Furniture & Stains: In the U.K., 67% of parents and pet owners say their sofas have been stained by kids or animals, with common culprits being food (28%), pen marks (21%), and drinks (16%) . Spills & Wear: In the U.S. , spills and stains account for 54% of furniture damage, with beverages being the top offender.

Natalie Gal, Senior Director of Content at Redecor, shares the inspiration behind this collection:

"This collection is truly inspired by our real lives-our homes aren't picture-perfect showrooms, they're spaces we live in, filled with moments, memories, and sometimes messes. At Redecor, we're committed to realism, and this collection strengthens the connection between our game and the real world. We want designs to feel so real, our players feel at home."

The first-ever 'Real World Beauty' collection is now available for free to all Redecor players. Visit or download Redecor from the Apple Store or Google Play to explore the collection and embrace the beauty of real life. In addition, Redecor is inviting users to join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook , where Redecor invites users to share their own #RealDecor moments.

About Redecor

Redecor is a leading 3D design simulation game where millions of players transform digital spaces into stunning, personalized creations. With daily challenges, real-world design elements, and a vibrant community, Redecor provides an inspiring and immersive platform for anyone passionate about design and beauty. Download Redecor from the Apple Stor or Google Pla . For more information, visit and follow along on Instagra , Faceboo , Pinteres , and YouTub .

SOURCE Redecor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED