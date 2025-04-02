Unicoin And Paycio Announce Strategic Alliance To Drive Crypto Adoption

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the integration, Paycio's payment solutions will be showcased through Unicoin's platform and investor network. At the same time, Unicoin will be seamlessly incorporated into Paycio's suite of offerings to facilitate fiat-to-crypto commercial transactions. Paycio enables cost-effective, seamless global transactions, overcoming currency transfer challenges, and offers offline capabilities, including a user-friendly wallet service.

Additionally, the two companies will co-host events centered on blockchain technology, financial advancement, and crypto assets, while also exploring the creation of a joint ambassador program to amplify brand visibility and foster global adoption. This strategic alliance will deliver exclusive benefits to both user communities, accelerating Unicoin's adoption and enhancing its real-world utility.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving blockchain adoption and financial inclusion," said Silvina Moschini, founder of Unicoin Inc. "By aligning with Paycio, we are expanding Unicoin's reach and integrating it into a next-generation payment ecosystem that enhances real-world usability for our investors."

Paycio's Founder, Singavaram Sunil Kumar Singh, added, "We are excited to join forces with Unicoin in advancing blockchain technology. This initiative enables us to offer our users access to a regulated, asset-backed cryptocurrency while broadening our fintech services to the global market."

The alliance between Unicoin and Paycio lays the foundation for a long-term relationship, combining Unicoin's innovative asset and tokenization strategy with Paycio's advanced payment processing capabilities, driving forward innovation in digital assets and the broader financial ecosystem.

About Unicoin Inc.

Unicoin Inc. is a US-based, public reporting company with audited financials and it is supported by a diversified portfolio including real estate, equity in high-growth companies, and other assets. Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide.

About Paycio

Founded in 2023, Paycio is a Dubai-based fintech pioneer focused on making crypto payments simple, secure, and widely accessible. Through its innovative solutions, Paycio is shaping the future of blockchain-powered finance.

