Unionmain Homes Strategic Expansion Of Atlanta Market With New Luxury Homes In Premier School Districts

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UnionMain Homes is diversifying its portfolio to position itself for long-term success in a region that's experiencing high growth. Bringing over 50 years of building experience, the company is thrilled to contribute to Atlanta's thriving real estate sector while addressing a critical need for innovative housing options. The strategic move of entering the Atlanta market, with the grand opening focused on multi-family housing, offers prospective homeowners an attractive alternative to renting.

"Multi-family housing plays a crucial role in addressing housing shortages while supporting economic mobility in growing metropolitan areas like Atlanta," said Tim Gehan, President of UnionMain Homes. "By leveraging our expertise and proven success in Texas, we're eager to bring thoughtfully designed, high-quality communities to Atlanta."

With competitive pricing and meticulously designed townhomes and condos, the cost of owning in Echo Park can rival the expense of monthly rent in some areas. Multi-family housing provides a path to contemporary homeownership and caters to those who prefer low-maintenance living. UnionMain makes a home more attainable by offering attractive interest rates or rate buydowns on select models, which are designed to make homeownership more affordable and accessible.

Echo Park residents will enjoy a vibrant community lifestyle with planned amenities, including a playground, beautifully maintained grounds, paved walking paths, and nearby pool access. Echo Park's proximity to the bustling Suwanee Town Center -just minutes away, where residents can explore local dining, shopping, and entertainment-blends suburban tranquility with easy access to urban excitement.

"The Southeast expansion marks an exciting new chapter for UnionMain Homes," Gehan shared. "Atlanta is much more than growth-it's about creating communities where families can live, connect, and thrive."

Atlanta's history, temperate climate, rich culture, and relative affordability positions UnionMain for long-term success in an area that's experiencing demand for residential development.

To learn more about UnionMain Homes in Echo Park, visit UnionMain Home s Atlanta communities or the models at 607 Red Clay Farm Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024. An online sales counselor can be reached at [email protected] or 469-813-8700.

UnionMain Homes specializes in building with energy-efficient construction materials to deliver comfortable homes that ensure long-lasting enjoyment and higher resale values. With a focus on building true community through each carefully selected, sought-after location, the primary goal for each community is to enhance the life of customers both inside and outside of the home.

