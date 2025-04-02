Chicken N Pickle And Vital Farms® Host Hop, Hunt & Brunch: Two Eggscellent Weekends For The Whole Family - April 12-13 & 19-20

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Chicken N Pickle, we serve only the best, ethically produced ingredients, which is why we choose Vital Farms eggs at all 11 of our locations. They're not just delicious and cook perfectly, they also come from family farms that share our commitment to quality and sustainability," said Chicken N Pickle President Kelli Alldredge. "We're thrilled to team up with Vital Farms again this year for Easter-themed events that not only celebrate the season but also continue our shared dedication of supporting local communities."

The Hop, Hunt & Brunch event will feature scratch-made Easter brunch made with Vital Farms eggs and an array of family-friendly activities, including a free Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter Bunny, Bingo, and other festive activities. Prizes, such as vouchers for free Vital Farms eggs, will be up for grabs throughout the weekends.

"We're big fans of Chicken N Pickle because of how they support their neighbors and build community through shared celebrations of family and friends," said Erin Krenek, Vital Farms Senior Communications Manager. "We're excited to help them celebrate Easter, one of our favorite egg holidays, by bringing the whole family around the table and the court to enjoy fresh air, sunshine, and delicious brunch!"

Hop, Hunt & Brunch Event Highlights:



Brunch : Served a la carte on Saturday, April 12 and 19 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), and buffet-style on Sunday, April 13 and Easter Sunday, April 20 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.). Festive offerings will include deviled eggs, scrambled eggs and avocado toast featuring Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs. Mimosas will also be available for purchase. (North KC will do a la carte menu all four days.)

Free Saturday Easter Egg Hunts : Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 12 for three age groups (1-4 years, 5-7 years, and 8-10 years), children will hunt for thousands of candy-filled eggs hidden across Chicken N Pickle's main level and game yard.

Kids' Pickleball Mini Clinics : A free, all-abilities clinic will run from 10:30 - 11 a.m. for ages 5 to 8 years and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 9 to 12 years on Saturday, April 12 and 19. Tickets are required and are available for free online at

Pics with the Easter Bunny : Snap a photo with the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to noon each day of the event.

Bingo : Join us on Sunday, April 13 and April 20 for Bingo, with prizes including egg hats and vouchers for a month's supply of Vital Farms eggs. Family-Friendly Swag : Stickers, coloring sheets, totes from Vital Farms, and more.

Egg Hunt for Children with Special Needs: An invitation-only egg hunt designed for children with special needs is scheduled for 10 - 11 a.m. on April 12. This activity is coordinated in partnership with local nonprofits at each Chicken N Pickle location.

For the full Hop, Hunt & Brunch event schedule at Chicken N Pickle, visit

Focus on Local Communities:

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic and service-oriented efforts that strengthen its neighborhoods. Since opening in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has helped thousands of local charities and given back more than $5 million to local non-profits. In 2024 alone, Chicken N Pickle supported almost 9,000 charitable organizations, hosted more than 8,890 fundraisers and infused more than $1.1 million back into local communities. Every Chicken N Pickle location employs a full-time community impact coordinator whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, the company aims to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts thousands of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. For more information, visit chickennpickle .

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL ) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with more than 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle