Beon Recognized As A 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider By Inbound Logistics

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beon, a leading logistics platform company, is honored to announce its selection as one of the 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers by Inbound Logistics.

The Beon Digital Logistics Platform powers over $15B in freight for over 14,000 shippers and 80,000 carriers at both Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG). This accolade reaffirms Beon's leadership in driving innovation, maximizing efficiency and delivering excellence within the logistics industry.

The Inbound Logistics editorial selection committee evaluated over 400 candidates, assessing each company's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the market. Beon distinguished itself with its AI-driven technology platform, earning its place among the industry's top 100 providers.

"We are honored by Inbound Logistics' recognition of Beon as a leading technology provider in logistics and supply chain management. This award underscores our team's unwavering commitment to delivering tech-enabled transportation and logistics solutions that empower our customers to optimize their operations and accelerate growth," stated Ken Beyer, CEO of TI & NTG.

The Beon Digital Logistics Platform was launched in March 2022. Since inception, it has harnessed billions of data points with Beon AI to provide easy to use, nimble applications for shippers and carriers. Supported by a dedicated team of 2,000 employees across the United States, Beon continues to deliver forward-thinking logistics solutions that fuel business success.

To learn more about Beon visit gobeon.

To see the complete list of winners visit .

About Beon:

Beon is a leading logistics platform company empowering businesses to streamline operations and accelerate growth. As the parent company of Transportation Insight (TI) and Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), Beon is one of the largest transportation management companies in the US with over $5B in revenue. The Beon Digital Logistics Platform is the AI-driven technology powering $15B in freight managed by over 2,000 employees at TI and NTG. In addition to its award-winning technology, Beon was named one of Newsweek's Top Workplaces in 2024.

About Transportation Insight

Transportation Insight (TI) provides managed transportation solutions across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and small parcel. To optimize transportation, TI serves mid-market to enterprise-sized businesses with carrier contracting and negotiation, audit and payment and supply chain consulting, all backed by transportation execution technology and business intelligence from the Beon Digital Logistics Platform. Learn more at transportationinsight .

About Nolan Transportation Group

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is one of the largest freight brokers in the United States, moving over one million loads annually. Leveraging its expansive network, NTG connects over 14,000 shippers to multimodal capacity from over 80,000 carriers, across drayage, truckload, less-than-truckload and final mile services. NTG's operations are powered by the Beon Digital Logistics Platform, empowering shippers to ship with confidence from port to porch. Learn more at ntgfreight .

SOURCE Transportation Insight and Nolan Transportation Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED