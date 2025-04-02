New Getyourguide Survey Exposes The Truth About The White Lotus Travelers: They Want Local Flavor And Mischief, Not Just Five-Star Resorts

"It's been widely reported that 'The White Lotus' is driving the 'set-jetting' trend and influencing many people's travel decisions today, but we wanted to know how far people are willing to go to vacation like the show's characters," says Madison Pietrowski, GetYourGuide's Director of Brand in the U.S. "We found that the peaceful vacation is dead. Fans are more interested in having visceral and thrilling experiences than they are in unwinding by the pool."

Luxury is out, "White Lotus"-style vacation drama is in

It's not the year of rest and relaxation - "White Lotus"-inspired travelers want experiences that embody the drama and adventure of the show:



91% of fans of the HBO show say they're looking to get into mischief while on vacation.

84% of fans are likely to book travel with the intention of having a "White Lotus" experience (minus the murder).

55% of fans say it's "very or extremely important" that their vacation mirrors scenes from the show. Status-chasing meets self-sabotage? Piper, nooo! A quarter of fans (26%) would even go into debt to live out a "White Lotus"-style trip.

Melodramatic travel, but make it personally transformative ...

While many of the characters in "The White Lotus" are stereotypically "bad" tourists - they're self-absorbed, spoiled, manipulative and likely to disregard or disrespect local culture - fans of the show demonstrate more appreciation for the kind of adventures that can be had when one embraces authentic travel experiences.

Fans ranked connecting with locals, getting access to off-the-beaten-path locations, and indulging in local food and drinks as more important than luxury experiences for a "White Lotus"-inspired trip.

They also gave high rankings to travel experiences such as:



Awakening my mind to expand my horizons

Testing my limits through thrill-seeking experiences

Gaining access to exclusive perks and experiences Exploring my sensual and fiery side

And 70% said that the opportunity to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience is their top travel motivator - highlighting the desire for unique and unforgettable travel experiences.

... but also Instagram-worthy

While people taking "White Lotus"-inspired trips won't actually find themselves on set, they're still planning a broadcast of their own - and the last thing they want is for it to be boring.

For nearly three quarters of "White Lotus" fans, posting the experience on social media is a key reason they'd plan a trip inspired by the show (71%). They'll be keeping their phones; thanks, Pam!

Top guided tours of "The White Lotus" locales

Of the survey respondents, 93% said they would consider booking a "White Lotus"-themed experience or tour.

For those looking to fill their summer travels with guided tours in "White Lotus" hotspots, GetYourGuide's most popular tours in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand feature a mix of immersive local experiences, sight-seeing and outdoor adventures (many by boat, some by helicopter).



Koh Samui: Thai Cooking Class with Samui Local Family

Ang Thong Full-Day Discovery Cruise from Koh Samui

Taormina: Opera Performance in the Nazarena Theater

Taormina: Mount Etna Food and Wine Tasting Tour

Maui: Molokini & Turtle Town Snorkeling Tour Maui: Road to Hana Helicopter & Waterfall Tour

Travelers can visit getyourguide or download the app to book guided tours in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand.

