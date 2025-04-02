JET Hospitality Scores Early Wins In 2025 With Close Of Initial Series A Recap Funding, Launch Of Strategic JET Growth Fund, And Targeting Of Independent Lifestyle Acquisitions Across Southwest To Bolster JET MOTOR INN Upscale-Retro Inn Brand Concept

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In additional support of bolstering growth, JET Hospitality has sponsored JET Growth Fund LLC, a $5MM syndicated real estate fund (506 Reg D ©) available to Accredited Investors that will invest in new acquisitions and supporting infill development at existing locations within the portfolio. The JET Growth Fund is a rarity among private alternative investment syndications, offering investors a fixed interest return of 10% quarterly, supported by interest income, plus the upside of 10% passive ownership in each future acquisition financed by the fund over the 5-year fund life.

"We're motivated by the vision of building a modern lodging brand from scratch, and everything that entails, from raising capital, to acquisitions, development, operations, expansion, human scaling, and refined growth the right way" states JET Hospitality CEO, Jesse Baker. "Our current activities are strategic moves on multiple fronts: driving portfolio revenue, brand recognition, and stretching our footprint north-to-south for an improved guest experience. We're adding experiential locations near lifestyle draws like Route 66, Gaming, and Natural Hot Springs, and Major Infrastructure projects. The hypothesis is to grab two handfuls of lifestyle demand and extended stay demand in one market, shake it up, and deliver a boutique roadside experience both guest profiles can enjoy under one roof."

Take the most recent example, The Historic Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, acquired in 2024: the property had its best year on record in support of local green energy infrastructure projects, notably the TransWest Express Transmission Line Project (TWE), a wind power project connecting Rawlins, Wyoming to a Marketplace substation near Boulder City, Nevada . The workforce demand from infrastructure projects like the TransWest, have brought in significant revenue over multi-year periods in previously depressed markets. JET is not the only lodging company employing this strategy, but may be the first lifestyle brand to take a shot at meshing these two spectrums of demand base.

JET Hospitality continues to impress with new product ingenuity, with three new products rolling out in Q22025: JET Affiliates, JET Passport 2025, and JET Loyalty & Rewards. The company is striving to build a sales culture and develop a guerilla referral marketing program by fostering relationships across different lanes of influencer and strategic partner affiliates, coupled with a consistent base of loyalty members to build from 20,000+ strong previous guests. With many years of experience earned, wisdom gained, and mountains climbed, JET Hospitality may be in the unique position to execute such an ambitious growth plan. The company will maintain a nimble posture in the near term, looking to own, operate, and trade lodging properties, while also considering management services, licensing, and franchising opportunities driven by brand integrity and awareness.

For more information please visit:

Press & Investment Contact:

Gretchen Ptacek

303.908.1919

JET Hospitality

[email protected]



SOURCE JET Hospitality