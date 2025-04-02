The city and Hotel are in bloom for spring Roses and Rosé activities and the perfect couple's getaway.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is the ideal time to visit the city and Four Seasons Hotel Austin as the Hotel is in full bloom for the return of the beloved springtime happening, Roses and Rosé . Beginning this spring through May 25, 2025, guests can expect a variety of events, menus, and activities inspired by the season's blooms and most refreshing varietal. The season is heightened with the addition of three colonies of European Honeybees that further support the Hotel's sustainability initiatives and provide un-bee-lievable libations and activities for guests to enjoy.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin in the heart of downtown Austin on the shores of Lady Bird Lake.

Newly renovated Lake View Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

Resort like back lawn at Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Four Seasons Hotel Austin spring dining at restaurant, Ciclo.

Chilled lakeside pool and Roses and Rosé offerings at Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Four Seasons Hotel Austin Is The Place To BEE And Bloom This Spring

Roses and Rosé

Visitors making their way to Austin - while good times are blossoming and rosé is at the ready - can toast to a memorable stay when booking the Roses and Rosé All Day Room Package . Valid with City-View Rooms, Lakeview Rooms, and the newly-renovated Lake View Suites , the package includes a rosé and caviar tasting experience in Ciclo, a bottle of rosé and a custom welcome amenity on arrival.

Those looking to strike a chord in the Live Music Capital of the World, can raise a glass and tap along to the beat each Thursday and Friday evening in the pop-up rose garden located on the back lawn. A variety of crisp Rosés and local spirits will be served from a custom Woody Teardrop Trailer while local artists perform live amidst the elaborate floral installations. The good vibes and spirit of Austin continue center stage each weekend with live music performances from local artists in Live Oak.

Florals meet flavor for additional spring dining experiences including an Austin take on traditional afternoon tea, "A-Tea-X ." Tea enthusiasts (or afternoon sippers looking for a lively experience) can savor daily (1:00-3:00 pm CST) in Live Oak .

Hotel guests can make the most of the Hotel's resort-like back lawn by curating a custom gourmet picnic to enjoy al fresco, complete with a complimentary bottle of rosé, a portable music speaker, and luxury picnic set for day use.

As the spring sun shines, Hotel guests can also take a lakeside dip in the saltwater pool that is chilled by state-of-the-art chillers to a perfect 83 degrees F (28 C). The fun will roll by, poolside, with complimentary treats from the poolside rosé cart. Swimmers can sip and unwind with refreshing rosé cocktails and a rotating offering of nibbles in a sun-kissed setting. Couples can revel in the best lake views and Austin weather from luxury pool day beds all spring long.

Onsite bee apiary and honey-infused offerings

Private Hive Tour

Hotel guests will be able to view and enjoy the bees at work daily from multiple viewing sites on property. For a closer look, guests can book a private hive tour where they will suit up with a local beekeeper for a hands-on experience complete with education on bee behavior and biology, plus a honey tasting straight from the hive.

Honey-Infused Eats and Drinks

As the Hotel's three colonies begin to produce honey, patrons can expect a sweet treat across various food and beverage menus in Ciclo and Live Oak . Ciclo continues to celebrate its partnership with Richard Sandoval Hospitality during the annual bee-centric "Viva Abejas" campaign that showcases the vital role of bees in the food cycle, available through Earth Day on April 22, 2025. During this month-long offering guests can expect dishe such as duck tacos (drizzled in agave honey) and honey vanilla cheesecake that incorporate local bee pollen, honey, and other bee-dependent ingredients. Guests can get a direct taste of the story as oranges pollinated in a Yucatan grove by Chef Richard Sandoval's bees are used in each of the featured Alma Finca Orange Liqueur cocktails.

Additionally, guests can sip the best of Austin and have an array of Honey Margaritas delivered straight to their guest room with a push of a button via the On-Demand Margarita Cart.

Spa and Honey Aromatherapy Massage

The soothing power of nature takes shape with a gentle, yet deeply relaxing 80-minute honey rose–infused massage featuring a local honey butter to nourish the skin and promote relaxation, available daily in the Hotel's spa through May 25, 2025. The boutique spa -located on the lake level of the Hotel-is tucked away from the city for a private and tranquil retreat. For those looking to take a bit of the buzz home, local honey and bee products such as candles, books, body scrubs, stuffed animals and more are available for purchase.

Spring in Austin

The Hotel offers premier access to the city's most intriguing attractions including the 10-mile Hike-and-Bike Trail surrounding Lady Bird Lake and famous South Congress shopping district complete with a perfect mix of luxury brands and eclectic vintage shops.

Hotel guests can take in Austin's stunning spring skyline from the comfort of a vintage fiberglass retro boat on the lake. Outfitted with an electric motor for a supremely quiet, eco-friendly ride, each boat comes with a gourmet Four Seasons picnic basket and a Polaroid camera to capture highlights from this one-of-a-kind retro experience.

Visitors can expect to catch a glimpse of the state's best wildflowers from nearby attractions such as the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center featuring 650 native Texas plant species. Or a short drive to the Texas Hill Country promises meadows and valleys bursting into a colorful carpet of bright bluebonnets every spring.

For reservations and more information, visit the websit or call 1 512 478 4500.

