Oxford Performing Arts Center Reschedules Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations For July 15-17

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ain't Too Proud tells the remarkable story of The Temptations, tracing their rise from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With a soundtrack of iconic hits likeandthis jukebox musical showcases the group's legendary harmonies and the personal and professional challenges they faced along the way.

Audiences will be taken on a journey through the cultural and political landscape of the 1960s, experiencing the struggles, triumphs, and groundbreaking music that defined a generation. The show features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by Des McAnuff, and Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Ain't Too Proud to Oxford," said OPAC Executive Director John Longshore. "This musical is not just a tribute to The Temptations' music-it's a powerful story about brotherhood, resilience, and the impact of music on American culture. We are grateful to our patrons for their understanding and flexibility after the original dates were postponed."

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are on sale now. Those who purchased tickets for the original January dates can use them for the new dates or contact the OPAC box office for assistance with exchanges or refunds.

Show Schedule:



Tuesday, July 15, 2025 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 – 7:00 PM Thursday, July 17, 2025 – 7:00 PM

OPAC encourages theater fans to secure their tickets early, as demand for this highly anticipated production is expected to be strong.

For tickets and more information, visit oxfordpac or contact the box office directly at 256-241-3322 .

About Oxford Performing Arts Center

The Oxford Performing Arts Center is committed to bringing world-class performances to the heart of Oxford, Alabama. OPAC provides quality entertainment, supports the arts, and fosters community engagement through a diverse lineup of performances.

Contact Information

Name: CJ Foster

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (256) 241-3322

SOURCE Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC)