Fullstory Unveils AI Agent-Powered Behavioral Data Solutions To Transform Customer And Employee Experiences

ATLANTA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory, a leading behavioral data company, today announced the launch of its suite of cutting-edge solutions designed to help businesses surface deep customer and employee insights, drive decisions, boost performance, and optimize digital experiences at scale.

As digital interactions grow more complex, businesses often struggle to extract meaningful insights from vast behavioral datasets. Fullstory's new solutions solve this challenge by leveraging AI agents across multiple products, providing organizations with the tools to act on customer and employee behaviors, eliminate friction, and power smarter AI models.

“Agentic AI isn't about replacing human decision-making-it's about accelerating it,” said Scott Voigt, CEO of Fullstory.“At Fullstory, we see a future where AI intelligently handles the busywork, spots patterns faster than any team could, and helps you act with clarity and speed. It's not magic - though it might feel like it. It's just better, faster ways to work.”

Introducing: StoryAI

StoryAI, Fullstory's collection of proprietary AI agents, is infused throughout its products. It helps businesses achieve more with their existing data, giving clients deep analytics–without the need for manual investigation–so they can accelerate personalization, optimization, and growth. With Fullstory StoryAI, customers can use AI agents to:



Streamline multiple-session reviews, simplify reporting, and identify funnel drop-offs

Proactively spot problems to prevent churn and accelerate revenue

Ask questions in natural language and get actionable answers instantly

Predict what users will do next and deliver personalized experiences that boost revenue Detect fraudulent activity and take appropriate action



“StoryAI's multi-session Summaries have transformed how we work,” said John Serrano, manager of IT digital operations at JetBlue.“No more hours of replays-Fullstory's StoryAI instantly pinpoints where our users struggle, saving us time, improving our decisions, and helping us fix friction to give our customers the best experience possible.”

Introducing: Workforce

Workforce gives Fullstory customers visibility into their employees' digital tools and provides insights needed to optimize workflows for better productivity, reduced frustration, and improved digital employee experience. With Fullstory Workforce, customers can:



Understand the usage of internal tools, reduce under-utilized licenses, and consolidate redundancies

Identify employee workflows across tools, reduce process friction, optimize employee experience, and improve efficiency and productivity Streamline internal support by providing IT with tools and context to help employees quickly and with ease



“Workforce gives me power through transparency. I now know the footprint of what applications are out there, how many, who's using them, and the frequency in which they're being used,” said Justin Hauschildt, director of enterprise applications and delivery enablement at Slalom Consulting.“It gives me compelling, objective data to demonstrate the business case behind spend and roadmapping decisions.”

Additional Product Updates

Fullstory's product suite delivers digital behavioral data and insights when and where their customers need them, giving businesses a comprehensive view of how users interact with their digital properties, and also now includes:



Fullstory Analytics – Fullstory's flagship product assesses a customer's mobile and web experiences, surfacing insights from digital behaviors that allow for experience optimization, improved satisfaction–and, ultimately, increased revenue.

Fullstory Anywhere – Can send Fullstory's behavioral data directly into a customer's warehouse of choice or can stream it in real-time anywhere in the customer's ecosystem. With Fullstory Anywhere, customers can:



Integrate rich insights into other business data by exporting structured digital behavioral data into their data warehouse or cloud storage infrastructure



Leverage the power of their data warehouse to analyze massive datasets, uncover hidden trends, and use those insights to segment customers and personalize experiences at scale Create intelligent applications and personalized experiences across any digital touchpoint by activating real-time behavioral signals and event streams



“Never before have business leaders had this level of holistic insights and the ability to act on them, all in one place,” said Claire Fang, chief product and technology officer at Fullstory.“Our new solutions completely reimagine what value behavioral data can bring to businesses. They are focused on driving timely actions with the power of behavioral data and AI. Spending days or weeks analyzing data and figuring out what to do is a thing of the past. I am very excited to share these capabilities with our customers to transform their digital experiences.”

Fullstory's suite of AI agent-powered products is now available for enterprises looking to transform their customer and employee experiences. To learn more about Fullstory's behavioral data products, visit .

About Fullstory

Fullstory is on a mission to help technology leaders make better, more informed decisions by injecting behavioral data into their analytics stack. The company's patented technology unlocks the power of quality behavioral data at scale by transforming every digital visit into actionable data and insights. With Fullstory, enterprises can get closer to their customers' true sentiments and intentions to predict what they want, create personalized experiences, and drive conversion, loyalty, and revenue. Fullstory is headquartered in Atlanta, USA, with regional teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit

