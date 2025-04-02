Fast Simon Launches Curated Sets For Online Merchandising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced Curated Sets, the latest in a series of online merchandising innovations to improve customer experience. Curated Sets revolutionize how brands showcase matching and coordinating items. By leveraging advanced AI, merchandisers can effortlessly display cohesive sets across dynamic collection pages and sales channels.

Despite the rise in popularity of matching sets, merchandisers have long faced challenges in presenting these items together due to the complexities of inventory, size variations and mixed collections of sets and single items. Curated Sets bridges this gap by using AI to dynamically organize and display matching items while respecting merchandising rules.

“Manually managing sets across collections is practically impossible,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO of Fast Simon.“Fast Simon's AI technology lets merchandisers display sets while preserving the natural ranking of a collection to surface new arrivals, best search match and personalized recommendations.”

Benefits of Fast Simon Curated Sets include:



Perceived value : Elevates product appeal by presenting items as cohesive packages.

Cross-sell and AOV : Encourages customers to purchase complementary items, boosting average order value (AOV).

Inspiration : Simplifies shopping by helping customers see complimentary items to complete a look.

Conversion rates : Reduces decision fatigue and motivates shoppers to confidently complete purchases. Consistent brand identity : Creates a polished and visually compelling shopping experience.



Fast Simon has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that redefine eCommerce merchandising. In 2024 alone, the company introduced a suite of transformative features, including the Merchandising AI Assistant, Personalization AI Embeddings, GenAI Hybrid Search and Smart Rendering, as well as deeper integrations with Tapcart, Shopify B2B and Dot Digital. These advancements have led to expansions with the biggest names in fashion, including Vida Shoes International, Authentic Brands Group, Steve Madden and NRS.

Visit the Fast Simon blog for more details on how AI is transforming eCommerce.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique, HEYDUDE and Francesca's. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento and WooCommerce.

Media Contact

Liesse Jayalath

Look Left Marketing

