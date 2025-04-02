Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On April 30


2025-04-02 09:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MATTOON, Ill., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the“Company”) announced today that it intends to issue its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation and make it available via the investor relations section of its website.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
...

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
...


