Bluepearl™ Cares Announces More Than A Cone Online Art Auction And Fundraiser

Tampa, FL, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BluePearl Cares , which aims to make emergency and specialty veterinary care available to all, announced an online art auction and fundraiser, More Than A Cone , to take the“shame” out of e-collars and raise much needed funds for the charitable arm of BluePearl Pet HospitalTM.

BluePearl Cares has worked with artists from around the country, in partnership with KVP International, a leader in animal wellness solutions including e-collars, to transform the“cone of shame” into custom pieces of art with proceeds from the auction supporting BluePearl Cares' vital work in communities across the United States.

More than 25 pieces of art will be up for bid including those designed by nationally known artists The Obanoth , Daisy-Anne Dickson , and EVOL as well as Tampa favorites Jujmo , pet photographer Adam Goldberg , and Mason Chimato. Sponsored by GNP Development, a long-standing partner of BluePearl Pet Hospital, the online auction and fundraiser will take place from Monday, April 7 – Friday, April 11, 2025.

Dollars raised will support BluePearl Cares grant programs: BluePearl Cares Care Corps, a travel support program deploying emergency and specialty veterinarians and technicians to provide critical care in under-resourced communities, HOPE Funds, a grant program supporting pets in need belonging to financially qualifying families with the cost of emergency or specialty care, and Veterinary Medical Equipment Grants, designed to elevate high-quality veterinary care for owned and shelter pets across animal welfare organization and nonprofit partners.

“The gap in access to emergency and specialty veterinary care is ever-growing and we need to work quickly to help meet the needs of pets and the people who love them,” said Kim Van Syoc, executive director of BluePearl Cares.“From enabling care for pets belonging to struggling families to sending skilled veterinary teams into under-resourced communities and training shelter teams to manage populations of sick pets in geographically isolated areas, we want more pets to receive access to lifesaving and life-changing care.”

Launched in January 2024, BluePearl Cares provided nearly $800,000 in grants in its first year to support access to emergency and specialty veterinary care as well as training and mentorship of rural and remote animal welfare partners working to provide basic access to care.

“If you've ever had a pet experience a life-threatening injury or require emergency surgery, you're all too familiar with the 'cone of shame'-it's often seen as a symbol of something sad or traumatic. For years, our More Than a Cone campaign has transformed them into signs of hope and healing while raising awareness-and money-for more access to critical veterinary care,” said Gabe Martinez, vice president of KVP International and art curator for More Than a Cone.“Thanks to our artist supporters, we have a showing unlike anything the public has seen before with pieces ranging from pop surreal and lowbrow to abstract and sculptural, with plenty of traditional, adorable animal pieces mixed in for good measure. And they're ALL for sale!”

About BluePearl Cares

BluePearl Cares, a nonprofit organization, is committed to making emergency and specialty veterinary care accessible for all. Through volunteer and grant programs, we help enable care and support for owned and shelter pets. BluePearl Cares is the charitable arm of BluePearl Pet Hospital , a leading provider of emergency and specialty veterinary care across the United States. To learn more about BluePearl Cares, visit or find us on Instagram or LinkedI .

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family, BluePearl is committed to its purpose - A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® - because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at .

