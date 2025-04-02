INS Tarkash Seizes 2,500 Kg Narcotics In Major Indian Navy Operation In Western Indian Ocean

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Navy announced on Wednesday that its frontline frigate, INS Tarkash, had seized more than 2,500 kilograms of narcotics in the western Indian Ocean.

The operation was launched after the Indian Navy received intelligence on March 31 about suspicious vessel movements.

According to the Indian Navy, all suspicious vessels in the vicinity were systematically interrogated before INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect dhow.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft and the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai.

INS Tarkash also deployed its integral helicopter to monitor the suspicious vessel's activities and identify other vessels possibly operating in the area.

The Navy further stated that a specialist boarding team, along with Marine Commandos, boarded the suspect vessel and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of various sealed packets.

After extensive search and interrogation, it found over 2,500 kgs of narcotic substances (including 2,386 kgs of hashish and 121 kgs of heroin) stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard the vessel.

The Navy also said the suspicious dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash, and the crew underwent comprehensive questioning regarding their modus operandi and the presence of other similar vessels in the area.

In a separate development, a joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police seized a large cache of narcotics worth ₹27.4 crore and arrested five persons.

The seizure included high-quality crystal methamphetamine, Afghan heroin, and MDMA, reported news agency PTI, citing Delhi Police sources.