Mike Haven And Prashant Dubey, Co-Authors Of Geno: The Rise Of Legal Operations, To Present On Essential Power Skills For Legal Operations Leaders At CLOC Global Institute 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire): During this session, co-authors Dubey and Haven will discuss their new book, GenO: The Rise of Legal Operations. In the book, they chronicle the evolution of the LegalOps professional from legal department efficiency steward to strategic business enabler.

The "origin stories" of a wide range of LegalOps professionals are relayed through entertaining and multidimensional storytelling, describing how the industry and the professionals who shaped it, developing concepts, skills and competencies that have shaped the profession.

This session will provide an overview of key themes in the book, with a specific focus on a "power skills" model, complementing the CLOC Core 12. Speakers will describe how these professionals developed their relationship with their General Counsel, crafted key enterprise initiatives that have aided their career progression, and will provide guidance and key takeaways to attendees as to how they too can leverage these power skills to follow similar pathways to success.

All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the book.

When : Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 1:45 PM-2:15 PM PT

Where : Room – Juniper 3, at the Aria Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada

For more information about CLOC and this speaking session, visit . To learn more about Agiloft's upcoming events, please visit .

As detailed on CLOC's official website, members of the media and credible influencers can request a complimentary All Access Pass to CLOC. Per CLOC's policies, this offer is specifically for editorial staff and journalists who intend to publish content. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cloc/even .

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Angel Duan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(650) 780-6741 ext. 5775

SOURCE Agiloft