The Pathfinder Network Releases 10Th Anthology, Home And Away, A Powerful Collection Of Poetry, Stories, And Art By Over 100 Systems-Impacted Youth

WHAT: Members of the press, advocates, and community members are invited to join us at the Book Release & Showcase of "Home and Away: Poetry, Stories & Art." Enjoy readings from the collection, meet anthology contributors, and purchase books. The event will also be livestreamed on The Pathfinder Network's Facebook page .

WHEN: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

WHERE: Parkrose High School Library, 12003 NE Shaver St, Portland, OR 97220

ABOUT: The PATHfinder Club (Paving a Trail of Hope) and POPS the Club (Pain of the Prison System) are programs of The Pathfinder Network, which provides justice system-impacted individuals and families with the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in our communities. These arts-based support clubs provide support and resources to teens impacted by incarceration, detention, and deportation, transforming hurt and harm to hope and healing. Learn more at .

"Divided into 12 thematic chapters, the work's varied contents-from photographs to acrostic poems-showcase the nearly 100 different creators' emotional and intimate deep dives into their motivations, hopes, and goals. A common theme running through their work is the experience of being affected by the U.S. carceral system; all the contributors participated in clubs run by a nonprofit dedicated to supporting teens whose lives have been touched by 'incarceration, detention, and deportation.'"

-Kirkus Reviews

TITLE: Home and Away: Poetry, Stories & Art

BOOK RELEASE DATE: April 8, 2025

PRE-ORDER LINK:

CONTACT:

Grace Stopher, Marketing & Communications Manager at The Pathfinder Network

(971) 413-5000, [email protected]

SOURCE "Home and Away: Poetry, Stories, and Art" by Members of The PATHfinder Club and POPS the Club