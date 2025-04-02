The Pathfinder Network Releases 10Th Anthology, Home And Away, A Powerful Collection Of Poetry, Stories, And Art By Over 100 Systems-Impacted Youth
WHAT: Members of the press, advocates, and community members are invited to join us at the Book Release & Showcase of "Home and Away: Poetry, Stories & Art." Enjoy readings from the collection, meet anthology contributors, and purchase books. The event will also be livestreamed on The Pathfinder Network's Facebook page .
WHEN: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
WHERE: Parkrose High School Library, 12003 NE Shaver St, Portland, OR 97220
ABOUT: The PATHfinder Club (Paving a Trail of Hope) and POPS the Club (Pain of the Prison System) are programs of The Pathfinder Network, which provides justice system-impacted individuals and families with the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in our communities. These arts-based support clubs provide support and resources to teens impacted by incarceration, detention, and deportation, transforming hurt and harm to hope and healing. Learn more at .
"Divided into 12 thematic chapters, the work's varied contents-from photographs to acrostic poems-showcase the nearly 100 different creators' emotional and intimate deep dives into their motivations, hopes, and goals. A common theme running through their work is the experience of being affected by the U.S. carceral system; all the contributors participated in clubs run by a nonprofit dedicated to supporting teens whose lives have been touched by 'incarceration, detention, and deportation.'"
-Kirkus Reviews
TITLE: Home and Away: Poetry, Stories & Art
BOOK RELEASE DATE: April 8, 2025
PRE-ORDER LINK:
CONTACT:
Grace Stopher, Marketing & Communications Manager at The Pathfinder Network
(971) 413-5000, [email protected]
SOURCE "Home and Away: Poetry, Stories, and Art" by Members of The PATHfinder Club and POPS the Club
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment