Thetatron Digital Presents Cancel Me: A Gritty Look At Swatting, Parasocial Fame, And Cancel Culture Starring Life Is Strange Actor Brian Landis Folkins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Written and directed by, a former YouTube producer turned filmmaker, Cancel Me draws directly from real industry experiences. The story centers on two brothers: Condor, a rising content creator, and Moonfall, a streamer preparing for a subathon. When online allegations escalate and the fandom turns toxic, a swatting incident meant for Condor tragically lands on Moonfall instead - all while streaming it live.

The film stars Brian Landis Folkins , known for his haunting performance in Rent-A-Pal alongside Wil Wheaton, and recent roles in ABC's Big Sky and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. In Cancel Me, he plays Stevie , a sponsorship-obsessed manager desperately trying to keep his influencer client "Condor" brand-safe - even as Condor becomes the target of a smear campaign - forcing him to reconcile with the toxicity of fame and the audience he can no longer control.

"As a former YouTube producer, I've seen how burnout, mismanagement, and the fear of irrelevance push creators to extremes - one second you're trending, the next you're defending your life, for all to see," says Cannon. "This film reflects the toll of trying to stay relevant in a system that often values content over creators - and what happens when the audience pushes too far."

The film is deeply rooted in the creator economy, pulling from Cannon's own early career, being paid $45 for videos with 3 million views - and working under managers not unlike the character of Stevie. But it's also a larger critique of how the internet enables surveillance, outrage, and parasocial collapse at scale.

Filmed entirely in Colorado with a local cast and crew, Cancel Me is both a personal and cultural story. It's part digital cautionary tale, part modern Icarus myth - and it doesn't flinch when showing the cost of climbing the algorithmic ladder.

Cancel Me premieres on YouTube March 27th, 2025, 3:00 p.m. MST.

