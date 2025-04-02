Thetatron Digital Presents Cancel Me: A Gritty Look At Swatting, Parasocial Fame, And Cancel Culture Starring Life Is Strange Actor Brian Landis Folkins
The film stars Brian Landis Folkins , known for his haunting performance in Rent-A-Pal alongside Wil Wheaton, and recent roles in ABC's Big Sky and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure. In Cancel Me, he plays Stevie , a sponsorship-obsessed manager desperately trying to keep his influencer client "Condor" brand-safe - even as Condor becomes the target of a smear campaign - forcing him to reconcile with the toxicity of fame and the audience he can no longer control.
"As a former YouTube producer, I've seen how burnout, mismanagement, and the fear of irrelevance push creators to extremes - one second you're trending, the next you're defending your life, for all to see," says Cannon. "This film reflects the toll of trying to stay relevant in a system that often values content over creators - and what happens when the audience pushes too far."
The film is deeply rooted in the creator economy, pulling from Cannon's own early career, being paid $45 for videos with 3 million views - and working under managers not unlike the character of Stevie. But it's also a larger critique of how the internet enables surveillance, outrage, and parasocial collapse at scale.
Filmed entirely in Colorado with a local cast and crew, Cancel Me is both a personal and cultural story. It's part digital cautionary tale, part modern Icarus myth - and it doesn't flinch when showing the cost of climbing the algorithmic ladder.
Cancel Me premieres on YouTube March 27th, 2025, 3:00 p.m. MST.
