A Fresh Easter Tradition: Decorate Potatoes For A Fun, Creative Holiday!

"Kids of all ages love that potatoes offer an easy, fun, and affordable way to get creative," says Kayla Vogel, mom and senior global marketing manager at Potatoes USA. "You don't need delicate handling-just grab some edible paint or removable stickers and let the fun begin!"

How to Put Your Own Tater-Twist on Classic Easter Traditions

Potatoes decorated with safe-for-consumption materials can be enjoyed as a delicious treat once the artwork is complete. No special dyes are needed-paint, markers, stickers, and food coloring are all great options for decorating your Easter potatoes.

"We already keep potatoes in our pantry, so decorating them for Easter just made sense," said Vogel.

For your potato crafting time, it helps to:



Cover the workspace with newspapers or plastic tablecloths to minimize cleanup. Consider using gloves to keep little hands clean from food coloring or paint.

For gold-star level results:



Food coloring makes a great, edible die; paint the coloring directly onto the potato for the most vibrant color. To prevent the color from rubbing off and to maintain the potatoes as purely decorative items, apply a coat of hairspray to seal the color.

For paint-based projects:



Use a white primer coat to make the colors pop! Look for non-toxic, washable paints.

"This year, we're slicing our potatoes and using cookie cutters and food coloring to paint Easter shapes and spring animals before putting them in the air fryer," said Vogel. "It's a really fun activity. My kids love eating potato bunnies, and I love my kids eating their vegetables."

Parents can also cut potatoes in half to create Easter stamps! Once halved, children can use a pen or marker to draw a shape or design on the potato's flat edge. Adults can carefully cut around the drawing using a carving knife, leaving the raised shape on the potato. After the adults have finished carving, the little artist can paint the potato stamps and use their creations to make Easter-themed paintings on paper.

A potato-themed Easter is a delicious Easter

Potatoes are a versatile food that can pull double duty as a canvas and a delicious pantry staple!

A nutrient-dense vegetable, potatoes have one-third of the daily vitamin C needed, more potassium than a banana (620 mg to 422 mg), and 3 grams of plant-based protein. With any leftover potatoes, try easy, kid-approved recipes for Easter celebrations like:



Herb and Cheese Deviled Potatoes

Fingerling Potato Hash with Turkey Bacon Apple Spiced Potato Muffins

Visit PotatoGoodness to learn more about the many health benefits of potatoes and find some delicious spring recipes .

If your family hops on the #EasterPotatoes trend, send us your photos! Tag @PotatoGoodness on Facebook or Instagram .

