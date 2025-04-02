Blue Payment Agency Joins National Pawnbrokers Association To Support Payment Processing For Pawnshops Nationwide

WINDHAM, Maine, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Payment Agency , a leading provider of merchant accounts and credit card processing for specialized industries, is proud to announce its new membership with the National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA). This partnership marks a crucial step in providing secure, reliable payment solutions tailored specifically to the unique needs of pawnshop owners nationwide, whether they operate brick-and-mortar establishments or internet-based businesses.

The National Pawnbrokers Association is a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to empowering, connecting, and protecting pawnbrokers across America. Representing more than 7,700 pawnshops, the NPA tirelessly advocates for the industry at both state and federal levels. The association consistently evaluates thousands of legislative bills yearly, ensuring that pawnbrokers have a strong, unified voice in shaping policy decisions.

"We're genuinely excited about joining the National Pawnbrokers Association," said Alex Roy, owner of Blue Payment Agency. "Pawnbrokers provide vital financial services to millions of Americans, yet many internet-based and retail shop owners struggle to find payment processors willing to support their legitimate businesses. Mainstream services like Square, Stripe, and PayPal frequently decline pawnshops, categorizing them as high-risk, which can seriously complicate matters for pawnbrokers – especially those businesses that operate online. We're here to fill that gap and address that need."

Blue Payment Agency has a proven track record of offering specialized payment gateway services to industries often overlooked by mainstream processors, including pawn, FFL, and tactical businesses.

Their comprehensive solutions assist pawn businesses in accepting credit cards and ACH payments for loan repayments, retail transactions, and online sales. Additionally, they provide specialized support for pawnshops that also handle federally licensed firearms dealer transactions.

Alex Roy emphasized the importance of transparent pricing and personalized customer support. "At Blue Payment Agency, we know pawnshops operate on tight margins. Our goal is to eliminate excessive fees and hidden charges typical of high-risk payment processors. We offer competitive, transparent pricing along with a streamlined, efficient approval process. Most importantly, we provide stability. We don't want pawnbrokers to worry that they may suddenly lose their merchant account – and therefore their cash flow – overnight."

As part of their membership with the NPA, Blue Payment Agency looks forward to supporting the association's advocacy efforts and providing practical payment acceptance resources that benefit pawnshop owners nationwide. "The NPA's work is critical," Alex Roy noted. "They're out there every day, fighting for the interests of pawnbrokers. We're proud to stand alongside them to help pawn businesses succeed."

Blue Payment Agency's user-friendly payment gateway solutions integrate seamlessly with many of the software and platforms pawnshops already use, including popular e-commerce shopping carts like Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce, as well as pawn management systems and countertop point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Pawnbrokers can learn more about Blue Payment Agency's specialized payment processing solutions by visiting their dedicated page on payment processing for pawnshops . Additionally, details about BPA's partnership with the NPA can be found on their National Pawnbrokers Association payment processing page .

Roy concluded, "Joining the NPA is more than just a membership for us – it's about being part of a bigger community. Pawnshops are essential businesses, and we're committed to helping them grow. Whether it's a small mom-and-pop shop or an established online pawn business, we're here to make payment processing simple, secure, and affordable."

About Blue Payment Agency

Blue Payment Agency specializes in providing payment gateway solutions for high-risk industries. With a focus on exceptional customer service and specialized knowledge of tactical, pawn, and Second Amendment businesses, the company offers individually underwritten merchant accounts, one-on-one support, and seamless payment gateway integration with popular e-commerce platforms.

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

[email protected]

844-253-9769

SOURCE Blue Payment Agency

