New Global Business Awards Program Celebrates Spirit Of Da Vinci

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global business awards program inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci launches today.

Accepting entries internationally, The DaVinci Awards ® recognizes excellence in business, products, services, lifestyle and technology. Organizations may nominate their business as a whole; any product, service, initiative or project; or business department, team or person.

The DaVinci Awards® CEO, James Williams, said: "Da Vinci was the ultimate polymath, able to turn his hand to seemingly anything. By doing so, he singularly revolutionized how we live.

"In today's society, business has a huge role in conquering problems large and small, and to responsibly improve our lives and world.

"The DaVinci Awards® recognizes and celebrates the best products, services, businesses – and the visionaries and teams that create and run them.

"In accepting entries across the globe, from organizations large and small, and in every conceivable area, our international team of judges hope to honor Da Vinci's spirit of holistic innovation and achievement.

"We're looking for the best of the best: the most remarkable products, life-altering services, and businesses at the top of their game. We have a tiered star system of accreditation, with three stars indicating the very best of what we've seen in any given year.

"Every winner receives a stunning trophy based on Da Vinci's iconic Vitruvian Man – at no extra cost – and access to marketing materials highlighting their awards win, enabling winners to rapidly build on their current success.

"Organizations that make the grade can proudly show their DaVinci Awards® win as a hallmark of excellence."

In order to qualify for consideration, entrants must have been operating for at least two years. Businesses must also demonstrate growth over the last year in any one of eight eligibility areas:



Profitability or revenue

Customer base

Customer satisfaction

Number of staff

Staff satisfaction

Staff retention

Cross-border trade Workforce diversity

The awards are divided into four deadlines:



Products – Friday June 27, 2025

Lifestyle – Friday, September 26, 2025

Technology – Friday, December 12, 2025 Business – Friday, March 27, 2026

The entry fee is $695 ahead of each deadline, with no additional costs. To begin an application to The DaVinci Awards®, please visit: .

