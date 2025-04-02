Health Advocate Unveils Embody, A Bold, High-Tech Approach To Whole-Person Well-Being

Smart, digital-first, personalized engagement drives the enhanced member experience, empowering individuals and elevating workforce well-being

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, today announced the launch of Embody , a comprehensive, concierge-led experience designed to transform how individuals engage with their health, making well-being a lifestyle rather than just a service. Embody delivers a premium 360-degree member experience by combining advanced AI-driven engagement, real-time health insights, and best-in-class expert concierge service to create a seamless, intuitive, and results-driven well-being solution.

Health issues rarely happen in isolated silos - physical, emotional, and financial well-being are deeply interconnected. As the market moves beyond point solutions, employers and individuals seek a whole-person approach that seamlessly integrates benefits, simplifies access to care, and delivers expert-led concierge support to drive better outcomes.

"With Embody, we're reimagining what it means to provide whole-person support," said Jeff Cordell, President and CEO, Health Advocate. "We believe well-being should be personalized, engaging, and proactive. Embody sets a new standard by combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate human expertise to help individuals achieve optimal health outcomes."

What Sets Embody Apart?

Embody simplifies the journey to better health by offering a multi-channel experience that fits into people's daily lives, prioritizing key components including:



Whole-Person Approach . Embody integrates physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being, ensuring individuals receive holistic support customized to their unique needs.

Next-Level Digital Platform . AI-driven insights and smart engagement deliver personalized recommendations via an ultra-intuitive interface, as well as 24/7 access via phone, mobile app, or the online portal. This information also enables Personal Health Advocates to more quickly and effectively provide high-quality resources and support, as well as identify and address gaps in care.

White-Glove Expertise . Embody's concierge-led service provides members with one-on-one guidance from Health Advocate's integrated, in-house health and well-being professionals, ensuring a high-touch, tailored experience. As an independent third-party, Health Advocate and its team of experts advocate for members to resolve a wide range of challenges on their behalf. Dynamic Offerings . Currently encompassing Mind & Body EAP and the Generations Aging Adult & Caregiver Support solutions, Embody is built to continue growing to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce.

The Value of Embody

Employers today are looking for holistic, flexible ways to support their employees' total well-being, improve productivity, and reduce healthcare costs. Embody meets these needs with unmatched engagement and measurable outcomes, including higher utilization, improved productivity and retention, and data-driven insights, all powered by concierge-led comprehensive solutions that ensure employees access the right care at the right time.

Embody's Flagship Solutions



Mind & Body EAP takes a whole-person, concierge-led approach to Employee Assistance Programs, offering tailored support for employees navigating stress, mental health concerns, work-life balance, and physical wellness. Generations Aging Adult & Caregiver Support provides personalized ongoing support to employees caring for aging parents and other loved ones. The program ensures seamless navigation of the healthcare system and access to essential resources.

Join the Movement

Embody is more than a program- it's a new standard in workforce well-being. Be among the first to implement this transformative solution and elevate employee health with a smarter, more integrated approach.

To learn more about Embody and how it can transform your workforce's well-being, visit HealthAdvocate or call 866-799-2655.

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services that can be seamlessly integrated together to help our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members and help guide them toward better health.

