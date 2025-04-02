Revolviq Unveils AI-Powered Solutions To Revolutionize Digital Transformation

TestScriptR simplifies and accelerates the test script creation process using Generative AI . Instead of manually writing test scripts, users can verbally describe test steps , and TestScriptR automatically generates structured scripts with keyword formatting, error detection, and JIRA integration . The tool supports Oracle Cloud, SAP, Salesforce, and other enterprise applications , ensuring seamless automation for testing teams.

"With TestScriptR, businesses can cut test script creation time by more than 70%, ensuring over 95% accuracy and consistency while reducing manual effort," said Arideep, CEO at RevolvIQ.

SolvYa AI: AI-Powered IT Support Automation

SolvYa AI revolutionizes enterprise IT support by embedding AI-powered assistance directly into applications like Oracle Cloud, Workday, and Salesforce . Employees can search for solutions, create AI-drafted support tickets, and generate knowledge base articles-all within the same platform . SolvYa AI helps businesses reduce resolution times, enhance user productivity, and eliminate repetitive IT support tasks .

"SolvYa AI enables IT teams to automate ticketing and knowledge management, allowing employees to resolve issues faster and with minimal disruption," added Megan K.

Driving the Future of AI Automation

RevolvIQ's mission is to empower enterprises with AI-driven efficiency , enabling teams to reduce costs, eliminate bottlenecks, and optimize workflows across software testing and IT support.

TestScriptR and SolvYa AI are now available for enterprise clients.

