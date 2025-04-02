Yoshiharu Provides Corporate Update And Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results
| Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,241,036
|$
|1,462,326
|Accounts receivable
|84,110
|-
|Inventories
|139,422
|73,023
|Total current assets
|1,464,568
|1,535,349
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|5,130,229
|4,092,950
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|7,465,611
|5,459,708
|Intangible asset
|491,223
|-
|Goodwill
|1,985,645
|-
|Other assets
|1,035,990
|1,931,357
|Total non-current assets
|16,108,698
|11,484,015
|Total assets
|$
|17,573,266
|$
|13,019,364
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|843,322
|$
|647,811
|Line of credit
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|975,210
|572,230
|Current portion of bank notes payables
|1,366,350
|414,378
|Current portion of loan payable, EIDL
|10,924
|10,526
|Loans payable to financial institutions
|34,282
|534,239
|Due to related party
|732,710
|24,176
|Other payables
|1,078,291
|65,700
|Total current liabilities
|6,041,089
|3,269,060
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|7,324,677
|5,689,535
|Bank notes payables, less current portion
|1,747,611
|991,951
|Loan payable, EIDL, less current portion
|404,490
|415,339
|Notes payable to related party
|600,000
|-
|Convertible notes to related party
|1,200,000
|-
|Total liabilities
|17,317,867
|10,365,885
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Class A Common Stock - $0.0001 par value; 49,000,000 authorized shares; 1,300,197 and ; 1,230,246 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|130
|123
|Class B Common Stock - $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized shares; 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|10
|10
|Additional paid-in-capital
|12,261,901
|11,994,119
|Accumulated deficit
|(12,006,642
|)
|(9,340,773
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|255,399
|2,653,479
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|17,573,266
|$
|13,019,364
| Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenue:
|Food and beverage
|$
|12,839,137
|$
|9,214,779
|Total revenue
|12,839,137
|9,214,779
|Restaurant operating expenses:
|Food, beverages and supplies
|3,363,182
|2,376,961
|Labor
|4,838,325
|4,234,905
|Rent and utilities
|1,770,205
|1,129,060
|Delivery and service fees
|528,632
|563,910
|Depreciation
|822,318
|545,549
|Total restaurant operating expenses
|11,322,662
|8,850,385
|Net restaurant operating income
|1,516,475
|364,394
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,831,676
|3,419,036
|Related party compensation
|139,769
|339,740
|Advertising and marketing
|100,059
|120,872
|Total operating expenses
|4,071,504
|3,879,648
|Loss from operations
|(2,555,029
|)
|(3,515,254
|)
|Other income (expense):
|RRF loan forgiveness
|-
|700,454
|Gain on disposal of fixed asset
|-
|8,920
|Other income
|378,621
|32,316
|Interest
|(455,224
|)
|(218,153
|)
|Total other income
|(76,603
|)
|523,537
|Loss before income taxes
|(2,631,632
|)
|(2,991,717
|)
|Income tax provision
|34,237
|48,647
|Net loss
|$
|(2,665,869
|)
|$
|(3,040,364
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.98
|)
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|1,345,756
|1,329,022
| Yoshiharu Global Co. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Years ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,665,869
|)
|$
|(3,040,364
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|822,318
|545,549
|Amortization
|39,828
|Gain on disposal of fixed asset
|-
|(8,920
|)
|RRF loan forgiveness
|-
|(700,454
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|(84,110
|)
|-
|Inventories
|(53,614
|)
|(12,124
|)
|Other assets
|896,567
|(1,252,669
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|198,979
|(33,915
|)
|Due to related party
|708,534
|(148,544
|)
|Other payables
|1,012,591
|59,785
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|875,224
|(4,591,656
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(761,527
|)
|(1,471,151
|)
|Acquisition of LV entities
|(1,800,000
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,561,527
|)
|(1,471,151
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Advance from line of credit
|-
|700,000
|Proceeds from borrowings for acquisition of LV entities
|900,000
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|1,230,980
|812,000
|Repayments on bank notes payables
|(433,799
|)
|(715,892
|)
|Proceeds from loan payable to financial institutions
|-
|595,400
|Repayment of loan payable to financial institutions
|(499,957
|)
|(61,161
|)
|Proceeds from sale of common shares
|267,789
|56,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,465,013
|1,386,347
|Net decrease in cash
|(221,290
|)
|(4,676,460
|)
|Cash – beginning of period
|1,462,326
|6,138,786
|Cash – end of period
|$
|1,241,036
|$
|1,462,326
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
|Note payable to related party – acquisition of LV entities (seller carry)
|$
|600,000
|$
|-
|Convertible notes to related party
|1,200,000
|-
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the years for:
|Interest
|$
|443,487
|$
|218,153
|Income taxes
|$
|34,237
|$
|48,647
