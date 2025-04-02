Driveitaway Holdings, Inc. Partners With Fleet-Connection To Offer Its Flexible Lease Alternative To Commercial Fleet Customers With Its New “Driveitaway Business Preferred” Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

- DriveItAway Expands its Market to Enable All the Ability to Drive, and Then Buy Quality Vehicles, with No Long-Term Financial Commitment or Credit Threshold with Its Flexible Lease Subscription Program Now Offered to Small Commercial Businesses by launching its new“DriveItAway Business Preferred Program”

- To Promote DriveItAway Business Preferred, DriveItAway has Partnered with Fleet-Connection and its Founder Sherb Brown, Former President of Bobit Business Media and Group Publisher of Major Fleet Publications – Listen to DriveItAway's CEO John F. Possumato and Fleet-Connection's Sherb Brown discuss this new endeavor as part of Elena Ciccotelli's“The EVs for Everyone Podcast” (Episode 157 )

- DriveItAway's Business Preferred Program Will Cater to the Approximately 12-15 Million Small Locally-Owned Businesses that Have an Immediate Need for an SUV, Truck, or Van, But Do Not Want to Make a Long Term Financial Commitment for a Vehicle or a Fleet of Vehicles, or Lack the Cash or Credit for a Traditional Vehicle Finance or Lease





PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 2 2025 – DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. ( OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” and“Company”), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique“flexible-lease/subscription to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, and then buy, affordable quality personal transportation, announces today the expansion of its service to small commercial fleet businesses, who find it difficult to buy or lease vehicles through traditional channels, with its newly created“DriveItAway Business Preferred” Program.

To jump-start this endeavor, DriveItAway is partnering with Sherb Brown, a long-time fleet industry veteran, and his company, Fleet-Connection, which maintains one of the most comprehensive database and marketing engine for the millions of small fleet owners, who are“under the radar” in comparison to large, traditional fleet operators. Brown is the former President of Bobit Business Media and was the Group Publisher of major fleet publications, including Heavy Duty Trucking and Work Truck, along with general commercial-focused Websites and live events.

“A long time ago, I started in the automotive business on the fleet and small commercial side, first as a franchise dealer, and I then helped design and present the dealer-based small commercial fleet education and training programs for Ford, General Motors and Jaguar,” says John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway,“then, as now, one of the stumbling blocks for a new or small local business in acquiring needed vehicles is the credit requirements from both manufacturer captive finance companies and banks, who usually require three years in business and a strong balance sheet, something that a lot of small businesses do not have, especially new ones. In addition, many small businesses have seasonal or contract work, which may require a work truck or van for just six months or a year, where a conventional purchase or lease just won't work. Our DriveItAway 'Business Preferred' open-ended, no obligation flexible lease now offers the new perfect alternative.”

“Right now smaller fleets have access to the right inventory of vehicles, trucks, or vans to fill all needs,” says Sherb Brown, CEO of Fleet-Connection,“but many times the optimal means to acquire these vehicles does not exist. In many cases these small businesses are shut out of traditional commercial financing or leasing due to credit or years in business requirements, or have seasonal or contract work, where owning or long-term leasing vehicles wouldn't be the right decision.” continues Brown,“this is the niche that DriveItAway's Business Preferred flexible lease alternative fits, and we are excited to work with John and his team to add some visibility to the program.”

This latest expansion to open up a new market of small commercial (non-gig) fleet follows directly with DriveItAway's 2025 goals as stated in the Company's 'Year End Message to Shareholders .'

“In January, I said that in addition to expanding our business to include small commercial fleet sales, our two other Company goals for 2025 are to increase our own vehicle credit line, and to continue to make 'strong and deep industry alliances.' In February, we were fortunate enough to announce that we increased our line and that Menachem Light, a true industry icon, has agreed to Chair our newly created Board of Advisors ,” continues Possumato,“now in pursuing our goal to expand our services to small commercial fleet customers, it is particularly rewarding to be working with Sherb Brown, as he and I have known each other now for over three decades. Automotive fleet has always fundamentally been a people business, and with Sherb, we are working with the best in fleet.”

All are encouraged to visit with John F. Possumato at the automotive industry events where he is a featured speaker in April - the Auto Intel Summit in Cary, NC, on April 8th; the National Vehicle Leasing Association Annual Conference in Clearwater, FL, on April 10th; and the International Car Rental Show in Las Vegas, NV, on April 14th.





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive flexible lease app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive, turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, to gain sales and market share.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,” or“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

