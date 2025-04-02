403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mandatory Notification Of Trade
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please refer to the attached Form of Notification of transaction by primary insider.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachment
-
Form of Notification DNO ASA Share Purchase OSE Geir Arne Skau April 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment