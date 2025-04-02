Kansas City Filmfest International Announces 2025 Winners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kansas City's largest and longest held competition & curated film festival

- Veronica Elliott Loncar, KCFFI Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, MO, MO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For twenty-nine years, Kansas City FilmFest International has brought audiences, films and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts.

“We are excited to announce this year's winners,” said Veronica Loncar Elliott, Kansas City FilmFest International Executive Director.“We're equally excited to announce 17 screenings sold out, the most sell outs in the history of the festival.”

Here is the list of winners.

Best Heartland High School Student Short

BLEACH BOY

Directed by John Young and Asyiah Montes

Best Heartland College Student Short

ROOM 10

Directed by Kaleb Fobair and Sophie Ivens

Best Heartland Narrative Short

DON'T HANG UP

Directed by Diamond Batiste

Best Narrative Short

SALLY GET THE POTATOES

Directed by Danicah Waldo

Fred G. Andrews Emerging Filmmaker Award

FROM ME TO YOU

Directed by Vy Nguyen

Rick Cowan Award for Best Cinematic Heartland Film Locations

Two films tied for this award

LIMBO

Directed by Joshua Guillaume

PARABLE

Directed by Ritchey Cable

Best Heartland Documentary Short

MIKE AND BILLY'S AMERICAN PIE

Directed by, Erin P.S. Zimmerman

Best Documentary Short

EDEL RODRIQUEZ: FREEDOM IS A VERB

Directed by Mecky Creus and Adrienne Hall

Best Heartland Documentary Feature

THE EMPATHIZER

Directed by Fred Le and Bret Hamilton

Best Documentary Feature

REBEL WITH A CLAUSE

Directed by Brandt Johnson

Best Feature Screenplay

OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE

Written by Ivy Vale, Rick Reil

Best Heartland Narrative Feature

THE MILITIA

Directed by Dylan King Welter

Best World Cinema Narrative Feature

WHERE THERE IS LOVE THERE IS NO DARKNESS

Directed by Stevan Lee Mraovitch

Best Actor in a Narrative Feature Film

Natalie Polo in MY LITTLE MOON, directed by Ali Atshani

Best Narrative Feature

MISSISSIPPI SCHOLAR

Directed by Marcus Bleecker

About Kansas City FilmFest International

Kansas City FilmFest International is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 350 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public's awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset. ; @KCFilmFest #KCFilmFest

