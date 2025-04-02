Stampede Culinary Partners' Survey Signals Growing Food Safety Expectations For Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Key findings from Stampede's study reveal that 92% of consumers prioritize food safety when selecting restaurants or grocery items, reflecting an all-time high level of consumer awareness and concern. Additionally, the study showed that over 85% of respondents indicated a willingness to pay more for products clearly marked with enhanced food safety measures.

"Food safety remains paramount in the minds of today's consumers," said Brock Furlong, CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. "Our study provides valuable insights into consumer expectations and affirms our commitment to exceeding industry standards through innovations like our proprietary Safety Lock Advantage program."

Stampede's Safety Lock Advantage program is a comprehensive approach to food safety, combining advanced technology, rigorous process controls, and continuous monitoring to ensure product integrity from production to the point of purchase. This program aligns seamlessly with consumer expectations identified in the survey, where transparency and robust safety measures significantly influenced purchasing decisions.

"By proactively addressing food safety, we not only enhance consumer trust but also strengthen our relationships with partners across foodservice, retail, and distribution," continues Brock. "Our Safety Lock Advantage program exemplifies our dedication to safeguarding our partners' brands and the consumers they serve."

The survey also highlighted emerging trends, such as increased consumer scrutiny of ingredient sourcing, preparation processes, and sustainability practices, demonstrating a clear shift towards informed and conscious consumption.

For more details on Stampede's Food Safety Survey 2025 and the innovative Safety Lock Advantage program, visit .

About Stampede Culinary Partners

Stampede Culinary Partners is an innovative culinary solutions provider serving America's top restaurant chains, leading retail brands, and food distributors. With a commitment to culinary excellence, quality, and food safety, Stampede proudly serves over 500 leading foodservice brands, over 40,000 restaurants, over 60,000 retail stores, and 2,000-plus distributors nationwide. For over 30 years, Stampede has set the standard in culinary innovation and operational excellence. Headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois, Stampede boasts nearly 530,000 sq. ft. of production and innovation facilities across Illinois, New Mexico, Georgia, and Ontario, which annually produce, store, and distribute 300 million pounds of retail and menu products including chicken, beef, turkey, pork, vegetables, prepared meals, and alternative proteins. Stampede consistently achieves the highest level of awards in its safety audits and certifications, including top scores from BRCGS, which are either accepted or required by 70% of the top 10 global retailers.

