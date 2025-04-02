G2 Recognizes Liveperson As A Leader Across Multiple Spring 2025 Grid® Reports For AI-Driven Customer Engagement

Based on real customer reviews, LivePerson earns top accolades for AI agent, chatbot, conversational marketing, bot platform, live chat, and customer self-service capabilities

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN ), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, has been named as a Leader in G2's Spring 2025 Grid reports for AI Agents, Chatbots, Conversational Marketing, Bot Platforms, Live Chat, and Customer Self-Service.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, aggregates authentic user feedback to identify software companies and products that deliver genuine value. The Leader designation in G2 Grid® reports is reserved for vendors that consistently receive high ratings from real users while demonstrating significant market presence.

"We're honored to be recognized by G2 and our customers," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "Being named a leader across multiple categories reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us. We've been at the forefront of digital conversations for a long time, and it's rewarding to see that commitment recognized. We're excited to build on this momentum by partnering with the world's leading brands to deliver connected, personalized experiences at scale."

G2 named LivePerson a Leader in the following Grids:



AI Agents : virtual agents or assistants that allow businesses and customers to interact in a conversational and human-like manner, powered by the latest AI and machine learning

Chatbots : virtual agents or assistants used to conduct tasks or provide information based on written or spoken requests

Conversational Marketing : engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers

Bot Platforms : tools used to build and deploy an AI chatbot or agent

Live Chat : messaging with website visitors in real time via chat windows Customer Self-Service : platforms for end users, prospects, or customers to access information and perform tasks without the need for human assistance

LivePerson also achieved best-in-class rankings in G2's reports for AI agents and conversational support, including:



Easiest Admin

Easiest Set Up Highest User Adoption

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. Learn more on g2.

