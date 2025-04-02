Corundum Systems Biology Opens U.S. Office To Expand Presence In North America

New Office in Cambridge, MA Places Leading Japanese Investment Firm at the Heart of Medical Innovation and Microbiome Research

TOKYO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Systems Biology (CSB), a leading investment company dedicated to advancing life-changing systems biology solutions for human health and well-being, today announced the opening of its first office in the U.S. Located at CIC Cambridge, One Broadway, in Cambridge, MA, the new office brings CSB even closer to innovators and researchers working in the microbiome and systems biology industries.

"Massachusetts, with its wealth of world-leading academic and research institutions, is the center of gravity for bioscience and medical innovation, making it an obvious choice for our U.S. headquarters," said Hidehiko Otake, CEO of Corundum Systems Biology. "With our growing presence in North America, we can tap into the vast amounts of research emerging from these world-class universities, source new opportunities to fund pioneering research and increase our collaborations with key partners."

Corundum Systems Biology addresses the fundamental challenges of healthy longevity through a 'systems' approach to funding scientific research. By looking at the interaction of the body's ecosystems to understand the underlying causes of disease, it supports the development of targeted interventions to delay or prevent the onset of disease. CSB provides access to funding, resources, and mentorship to help researchers and entrepreneurs bring solutions to commercialization.

To date, CSB has invested in three Boston-based biotech companies and continues to closely support their development and journey. The new office will provide invaluable opportunities for future collaboration and investment.

About Corundum Systems Biology

Corundum Systems Biology (CSB) is dedicated to advancing breakthroughs in human health and well-being by supporting groundbreaking companies in the field of systems biology. Committed to the long-term success and impact of its portfolio companies, Corundum Systems Biology offers deep domain expertise, connections to a broad network of industry and scientific leaders, and access to unique sources of health data. For company updates and information, follow Corundum Systems Biology on LinkedIn or visit .

Media Contact

Danny Sudwarts

FINN Partners for Corundum Systems Biology

[email protected]

SOURCE Corundum Systems Biology

