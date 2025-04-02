Face Forward Aesthetics Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With Wildcat Capital Management

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Forward Aesthetics ("Face Forward"), a leading operator of medical spas in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Nevada, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Wildcat Capital Management ("Wildcat"), a New York based family office. Since opening in 2018, Face Forward has quickly become a leading provider of aesthetics services by delivering consistently superior and individualized treatment regimens for patients.

To complement the significant capital infusion from Wildcat, Brian Burke joins as CEO and Jami Doucette, MD/MBA as Executive Chairman. Both are seasoned operators within the medical, wellness, and specialty retail industries. "After extensive research with Wildcat in the aesthetics industry, Face Forward stood out because of their commitment to people and patients. We're excited to partner with the current management team, including President Katelin Scheer, as the Company enters the next chapter of its growth journey," said Burke. "We remain deeply focused on providing quality patient services, training clinicians, and facilitating business expansion," said Doucette.

To bolster the clinical excellence that has set Face Forward apart and ensure patients have access to industry leading aesthetic services, post-close additions include the appointment of Dr. Greg Buford, MD, FACS, PCEO, as National Medical Director and the investment in and national rollout of energy-based services delivered via Radio Frequency Microneedling and Broad Based Light Lasers.

"Our mission is to elevate the lives of our patients through scientifically proven services, best-in-class expertise and a sincere dedication to aesthetics," said Katelin Scheer, President of Face Forward. "By partnering with Wildcat, Face Forward now has the resources to continue expanding high quality service lines and investing in our people so that we can continue to deliver a superior experience to our patients and employees."

"Wildcat is proud to partner with Brian, Katelin, Jami, and the Face Forward team as they deliver a best-in-class, tailored patient experience while providing exceptional patient outcomes," said Drew Tarlow, Head of Private Investments, at Wildcat Capital Management. "We are excited to support Face Forward in its coming growth."

About Face Forward:

Face Forward Aesthetics was founded in 2018 with the goal of providing personalized and professional facial aesthetics services to every patient. Face Forward quickly became a leading MedSpa platform through its steadfast commitment to patient experience and quality.

About Wildcat Capital Management

Wildcat was established in 2011 as a single-family investment office. The firm has a long term, flexible family-office-driven approach, and employs a thematic investment process to identify best-in-class businesses and growth-oriented companies across any stage of the maturity curve. Wildcat seeks to partner with leading private consumer, business services, software, healthcare, and other technology-enabled companies. For additional information please contact [email protected] or visit .

SOURCE Wildcat Capital Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED