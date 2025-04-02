TEN Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In The LD Micro Invitational XV

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. ("XHLD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XHLD ), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XV on April 10, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET at the Westin Grand Central Hotel, in New York City. TEN Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Randolph Wilson Jones III, will be presenting on behalf of the Company and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

Mr. Jones commented on the upcoming event, "We are thrilled to be able to present at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XV, an event that brings together innovative industry leaders and executives from across the world with a diverse group of investors in the small and micro-cap space. This opportunity comes at a pivotal time for TEN Holdings, following the Company's recent initial public offering in February 2025, as we aim to further our communication with the capital markets and engage directly with potential investors and industry leaders, allowing us to showcase our vision, growth strategy, and unique value proposition to the markets."

TEN Holdings, Inc. Presentation Details

Event: LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Location: The Westin Grand Central Hotel in Track 3

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XV

The 2025 LD Micro Invitational XV will take place April 9th and 10th, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York. Registration will begin at 2:00 PM ET on the 9th followed by keynotes. A happy hour will follow at the CBIZ Offices Rooftop. Presentations will run starting at 8:00 AM ET on the 10th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty at the Knickerbocker Hotel.

This two-day event will feature 50+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit .

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD Micro has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit .

To present or register, please contact: [email protected]

All information about LD Micro has been reviewed and approved by LD Micro.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other SEC filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

