Apollo To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 2, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) plans to release financial results for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo's financial results at 8:30 am ET via public webcast available on Apollo's Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com . A replay will be available one hour after the event.

Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here .

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

