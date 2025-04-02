Denouncing False Information Regarding The Health Facility Donated By Qatari Government Located At The Seychelles Coast Guards

The Office of the President wishes to categorically refute the misleading and false information being disseminated by the presidential candidate of United Seychelles regarding the health facility donated by the Qatari Government located at the Seychelles Coast Guard base.

Contrary to these claims, we wish to reassure the public that the hospital structure and equipment remain fully intact. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two medical facilities, one with a capacity of 40 beds and the second field hospital, which at the time served as an Isolation Centre to support the Ministry of Health with additional beds are still available should an emergency arise. However, given that there is no COVID-19, the Seychelles Defence Forces are currently productively using some of the facilities for their operations.



Additionally, parts of the field hospital are also being used by the Gymnastic team preparing for CJSOI as Roche Caiman facilities are closed.



The dissemination of inaccurate information regarding such a critical institution is not only irresponsible but also creates unnecessary concern and confusion among the population.



We urge all individuals, especially those in positions of influence, to verify their statements before making public declarations that could mislead the public.



Misinformation regarding national government facilities undermines public trust and detracts from the dedicated efforts of professionals who work tirelessly to serve our community.



The Government remains committed to transparency and the well-being of all citizens.

