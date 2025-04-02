Valicor Environmental Services Acquires Affordable Waste Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Affordable Waste is a provider of leachate and sludge reclamation, hauling, processing, and disposal services. Affordable Waste recycles over 50 million gallons of leachate annually for customers in the greater Louisville area. With the addition of Affordable Waste, Valicor now operates 28 facilities across 14 states and recycles more than 350 million gallons of wastewater annually.

Valicor Environmental Services has announced the acquisition of Louisville based Affordable Waste Management, Inc.

Post thi

"We are pleased to welcome Affordable Waste to our expanding network of treatment facilities," said Steve Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of Valicor. "The expansion of our leachate processing capabilities strengthens Valicor's commitment to serve our customers and communities with environmentally responsible waste treatment practices. Together we will provide an expanded service offering to our growing base of customers in the Midwest."

"Valicor and Affordable Waste share a passion for serving our customers and our teams. This partnership will support continued growth within the combined organization and further reinforce Valicor's leadership position in the non-hazardous wastewater treatment industry," said Bill Hinton, Senior Advisor of Corporate Development at Valicor.

Valicor is part of the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies. Valicor's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring centralized waste treatment (CWT) and solidification facilities as well as other providers of environmental services, including waste-to-energy, product destruction, and related services.

Ben Barry, Principal at Pritzker Private Capital, added, "Affordable Waste is a strategic acquisition that enhances Valicor's ability to provide high-quality services across the spectrum of nonhazardous wastewater treatment. We are excited to support Steve and the entire Valicor team as they continue to build Valicor's national network and service offering to best serve its customers."

About Valicor

Valicor is the largest provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment services in North America. Leveraging its extensive fleet of tankers and a network of strategically located centralized wastewater treatment facilities, the Company transports and processes a diverse set of wastewater streams that result from the manufacture of industrial and consumer goods. The Company's mission-critical services allow customers to meet federal, state, and local regulations by safely and responsibly disposing of oily water, leachate, soaps, line flush waste, and similar waste streams and it also provides a diverse set of landfill solidification, product destruction, and retail oil services. As an ISO 14001 certified organization, Valicor takes great pride in its environmental compliance process. For more information, visit .

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.

About Grasslands Environmental

Grasslands Environmental ("Grasslands") has been a family-owned and operated business since its founding in 2010. Offering comprehensive, non-hazardous liquid services, Grasslands specializes in the transport and disposal of grease traps, used cooking oil, leachate, and other nonhazardous waste. Grasslands also provides customers with critical services, such as drain line maintenance, preventative jetting programs and blockage clog clearing. Grasslands operates across four states in the Mid-South and Midwest, with a fleet of state-of-the-art trucks and equipment. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Harrison Lee, Vice President of Marketing

Valicor Environmental Services

800-279-1134

[email protected]

SOURCE Valicor Environmental Services